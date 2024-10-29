Warrior queens, women sages of India

At a recent FICCI FLO event in Hyderabad, renowned researcher and author Nilesh Nilkanth Oak highlights the overlooked contributions of powerful women in Indian history. His talk, titled Heroines of Dharma, sheds light on the remarkable roles these women played in shaping Indian civilisation.

These roles are often marginalised in mainstream narratives. Oak specifically talks about figures such as Ahilyabai Holkar, who led her army into battle while wisely governing her kingdom, and Maharani Tarabai Bhosale, who actively fought on the front lines- these were women whose bravery and leadership deserve their rightful places in history.

Oak’s research isn’t limited to warrior queens; his exploration of the Rig Veda revealed 54 women sages, or ‘Rishikas’, whose hymns are woven into this ancient text, reflecting the intellectual and spiritual influence women had in ancient India.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Oak’s approach is his use of astronomy to connect history with precise timelines. He explains how ancient Indian sages employed celestial observations to record historical events, likening astronomy to a clock. Through this method, Oak provides more accurate timelines for epic narratives like the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.

In response to how contemporary women can draw inspiration from these historical heroines, Oak remarks, “There is nothing they cannot learn.” He speaks about Mahabharata’s Draupadi as an exemplar of courage, strength, and humility, and Kunti, the Pandavas’ mother, who chose a life of simplicity in the forest after the war, as a symbol for justice rather than luxury, this selflessness and sense of purpose, Oak notes, are virtues that remain profoundly relevant.

Reflecting on his journey, Oak shares that his research began with note-taking in the late 1980s and has since evolved over three decades into a deep dive into India’s past. He expresses a personal commitment to correct the distortions that have marred Indian history, especially those from the last 300 years.

“Our history has been destroyed beyond recognition,” he lamentes, underscoring the need to reclaim the true stories of India’s past.

Oak’s work brings to light the legacy of remarkable women who shaped Indian civilisation, aiming to inspire modern women with grace, courage, and wisdom of these Heroines of Dharma like Draupadi and Kunti. Through his research, Oak hopes to restore the recognition these historical figures deserve and, in doing so, inspire contemporary women to embrace challenges with resilience and strength.

Story by Darshita Jain