Thamalli jewellery showcase and new coastal venues illuminate Chennai's festivities

SwethaThis week also saw the launch of two new venues along the coast. The first was Samaaya Beachside Celebrations, featuring a curtain raiser preview for exclusive invitees. Live entertainment, music, and an array of cocktails made for a fun launch, but the highlight for many was the stunning visuals. The extremely Instagrammable-themed décor by wedding planners and the view of the Bay of Bengal left guests in awe. The blogger brigade couldn’t get enough, flooding our timelines with beautiful images of the space and festivities. The next venue, Mirabilis, brought Miami vibes to Chennai. Guests arrived bright and early for the sundowner, excited to check out the new space. Most were dressed in linens and relaxed, easy-breezy resort wear, in line with the extended summer we’ve been having.

We also saw some art appreciation this week at the Art and Watch Soiree at Palladium. With time as the subject, the contemporary art group show presented various perspectives through the works of seven artists, who showcased different mediums — from paintings and sculptures to art on metal and video art. The evening featured live music, and the watches were showcased through a mini fashion show.

Additionally, a press meet for the third edition of MRT’s Chargebee Chennai Runs 2024 was held at ITC Grand Chola. The event featured badminton player Jwala Gutta unveiling the official Chennai Runs T-shirt and an address by actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who spoke about the importance of education. The Chennai Runs initiative focuses on improving educational facilities and resources for underprivileged children in Tamil Nadu.