Amala Earth: A one-stop destination for curated, eco-friendly products

Amala Earth, a one-stop solution for curated, eco-friendly products founded by Gunjan Jindal Poddar, brings together brands, products, experts and individuals and supports and promotes local farmers, artisans, craftsmen and other community clusters who produce handcrafted, handwoven and handmade products. The brand has launched a series of products that are high on aesthetics. We curate a few of the top picks:

Marble Table

Marble Table from Amala Earth

The Marble Table in elegant white is a statement piece that effortlessly elevates the aesthetics of any space. Versatile in its use, it complements living rooms as a stylish corner table, serves as a chic bedside table, or enhances the ambiance as a modern lamp table.

Ceramic Indoor Planter

Ceramic Indoor Planter

Ribbed ceramic pot is perfect for small houseplants and herbs. They come with matching fitted trays, an easy way to bring life to small areas, like bedside tables and shelves, and round out artful vignettes.

Wooden Serving Platter

Add some rustic charm to your kitchen with the wooden serving platter and cheese board. Crafted from durable mango wood and detailed with tribal engravings, this versatile piece is perfect for serving cheeses, charcuterie, or other appetisers. The smooth surface of the platter allows for easy cutting and serving, while the unique tribal design adds a touch of elegance to your table.

Brass Hoops Earrings

The 22k gold-plated circular earring is a captivating statement piece adorned with a delicate leaf motif. Elevate your style by pairing it with a kurta or sari, adding a touch of sophistication to your look. Ideal for festive and joyous occasions, these ear-cuffs stand out with their exquisite design. The platform has a distinctive collection featuring antique earrings, indo-western ear rings, ethnic jewellery, gold plated and silver plated pieces, including oxidised jewellery and jhumki earrings for women.

Ikat Cotton Kurta for Men

The Smoke Ikat Kurta is a distinctive piece that effortlessly combines style and comfort. Crafted from soft grey ikat print cotton, this kurta boasts full sleeves, a band collar with front buttons, and convenient sliding pockets for added functionality. Each piece reflects a seamless integration of tradition and modernity.

Organic short dress

The organic short dress is a charming mini that embodies the essence of summer chic. This versatile piece is destined to become your wardrobe essential, suitable for any occasion. The flowy and relaxed fit ensures comfort, making it the perfect choice whether paired with strappy sandals, elegant stilettos, or even a fashionable sneaker.