Paloma About Town: Blossoms and Brews

My great adventure for the week reflects the power of social media. Where after seeing loads of pretty images on my feed, of the flower show, I rushed off for a visit. Perhaps not the best idea to land up on a Saturday evening, where it looked like all of Chennai had the same plan. For starters, traffic was backed up all the way along Cathedral Road. That was my first sign right there. But we pressed on. After inching our way there, we braved the lines to get our tickets and squeezed our way inside. It was a battle just to get a single picture with the throngs of eager people on every side. After attempting a few selfies with some lilies and roses, I gave up on the idea altogether.

The opening of the new outlet of Abra Cut Abra was a fun affair, with guests trooping in to check out the new space. The main attraction was the slide that connects the second floor to the first, which turned out to be good fun for all ages. It was a peppy atmosphere and everyone loved the interiors. Gaurav, Deepal, Varun and Saahithya, played the perfect hosts, giving guests a walk through, with the nail bar becoming the party zone. What started off as a kids’ salon is now a destination for the whole family.

We saw many of the same faces at the launch of Irida Skky Lounge, Chennai’s new rooftop location, the brainchild of Shreyas, Regin and Sharath. The space has a great vibe, the perfect sundowner venue where you can sip on cocktails and watch day turn to night. We saw lots of pretty faces, all dressed up, enjoying the music and specially crafted cocktails. As you can imagine, there were loads of photos taken, and those that missed the sunset had major FOMO.

On the fitness front, 9Round Fitness, an international boutique gym franchise renowned for its unique 30-minute kickboxing full-body workouts, opened its doors at Kilpauk. Megha Akash did the honours and officially launched the studio, and in attendance were many faces from both the big screen and television. The Chennai studio promises a dynamic fitness experience and they’re also planning to expand soon across South India.