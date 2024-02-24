Air India's new inflight safety video is an ode to India's traditional art forms

Air India recently unveiled a new inflight safety video for its passengers titled Safety Mudra, inspired by the country's rich, traditional art forms.

The airline shared a video on X along with the caption, "For centuries, Indian classical dance and folk-art forms have served as a medium of storytelling and instruction. Today, they tell another story, that of inflight safety," adding, "Presenting Air India’s new Safety Film, inspired by the rich and diverse dance traditions of India."

It also stated, "The video integrates safety instructions with mudras or dance expressions in eight diverse dance forms - Bharatnatyam, Bihu, Kathak, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Odissi, Ghoomar and Giddha - from across the country," it stated.

The Safety Mudras have been developed in collaboration with filmmaker Bharatbala, Prasoon Joshi of McCann Worldgroup and Grammy awardee Shankar Mahadevan.

The video can be accessed through Air India's newly launched A350 aircraft, which comes with state-of-the-art inflight entertainment screens. Gradually, it will be put on other aircrafts of Air India as well.

