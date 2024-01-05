Paloma about town: Our New Year Wishlist

Let’s start by wishing everyone a very Happy New Year. My NYE was extremely low key and while the city partied, I was in bed by midnight. No FOMO, but a good night’s sleep instead. We look forward to the year ahead, hoping to see Chennai get innovative in the types of events on offer. This year saw lots of new and exciting concepts in art, music, theatre and food, and we hope this vibe continues. We also spoke to a few of the city’s popular faces to find out what they’re looking forward to.

Entrepreneur Gibran Osman says he hopes that in 2024 we all can pause, listen, take in and reflect. “Chennai has a thriving artist and music community. Let’s tap into that more in 2024 and build conducive spaces, homes and gatherings where artists feel more wanted.” He hopes to see a Chennai that’s far less judgemental and a lot more accepting as Chennai’s strength lies in each and every one of our idiosyncrasies.

Rohini Rau, doctor and part of The Little Theatre’s core team, hopes to see more offbeat sports, fitness and activities for kids and adults coming up through the year. “I’m looking forward to opportunities to spend with the family engaged in activities that will be healthy, fun and educational for everyone. Looking forward to the Van Gogh exhibit that is interactive, the theatre festival for young audiences by The Little Theatre in July and a few sailing events planned by the Royal Madras Yacht Club during

the summer.”

Upasana and Minnie

Jewellery designer Minnie Menon would be delighted to see a world class sporting event like a WTA Tennis tournament being staged in Chennai again, as it happened in September 2022. “I am questioned often by tennis fans when I meet them, be it a doctor, a businessman or fashionista. ‘When is Chennai going to have another tennis tournament similar to the WTA in 2022?’” That event made waves not only by the action on court but also by the celebrations to ‘lob off’ the event”. She says, alternately a visit of a former ‘great’ like Bjorn Borg to Chennai last year during a Tamil Nadu tennis tournament would be exciting and tennis aficionados would get to meet a sporting legend, like many did with the famous Swede. “After all Chennai is popularly known as the spiritual capital of tennis in India.”

Gibran

Rohini

Shaan

Advocate Shaan Katari Libby says, “Chennai seems to be burgeoning with a host of exciting new places from small chef run outfits to larger chains, and events taking place with artistes and designers coming down from other cities across India, not to mention supper theatres and speaker meetings.” She thinks it’s a very exciting time when people are looking for excitement and are interested to meet up lots after the restrictions of the pandemic and she doesn’t see this reducing in 2024. “It’s a good thing, people seem to be happy and there is an environmental angle to most things these days. So, I don’t think it’s particularly wasteful, and it’s good for the soul!”

Upasana Asrani, founder of the Madras Art Weekend, says 2024 will see a lot of events in the art and culture space. “Several organisations and institutions are already planning collaborations. Dhakshin Chitra, Goethe institute, Alliance Française and British Council, are committed to promoting and supporting the arts. We at Madras Art Weekend have an exciting lineup of events with art walks, talks, workshops and much more. We hope to fill the art and cultural calendar in the city and are eager to engage with our patrons”

Well, let’s wait and watch as 2024 holds loads of promise! Here’s to a fab year ahead.