Paloma about town: Retail therapy and a birthday bash

And just like that we’re already almost two weeks into the New Year. Parties and events are back in full swing with launches, awards and pop-ups galore. Retail therapy was at the forefront this week starting off with the launch of the Sneaker Festival at Phoenix Market City and Palladium, with actor Ritika Singh doing the honours. She admitted to being a total sneakerhead and during a little chat, she revealed her favourites, and how she incorporates sneakers into her daily style. The crowd that had gathered, of course, wanted to hear more about her work on the upcoming Vettaiyan with superstar Rajnikanth, but other than a few tidbits, the actor couldn’t reveal much. The official launch included the unveiling of a giant sneaker, and an all-girl flash mob, very instagrammable indeed.

Lakshmi, Krishnaswamy, Rohaan, Vijay, Shilpa, Venkat, Nikkita, Manchal, Deepak, Aarti

Kavitha

Divya and Sheetal

Anand

Anju

And speaking of shopping, earlier in the day, the Pongal Edition of Style Bazaar opened its doors to quite the crowd. We loved the festival themed décor, which everyone made most use of for ‘the gram’. Sheetal had outdone herself yet again with a staggering array of choices and more than 70 designers from across India. This time, my favourites included the cocktail jewellery, Indian sets and home décor. The three-day pop-up saw people coming in across all days, many shopping for upcoming weddings and travel. Looks like trans-seasonal styles continue to reign supreme with the ladies wanting pieces that work for brunch, destination weddings and pool side as well.

Also, taking place this week were the Vascco People’s Choice Awards honouring individuals across different fields, from fitness to fashion. The red carpet was high on glamour with slinky dresses, saris and lots of bling. One of the highlights of the evening was the introduction of Busihunt — a business forum by Vascco aiming to foster a collaborative environment for entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts.

I ended my week with a chilled out birthday party to celebrate Vijay Rao. Clinging to the last bits of good weather, the terrace ‘do’ was perfect for this time of the year. Twinkling lights, toasts to the birthday boy, both heartfelt and hilarious, and a delicious spread made for an enjoyable evening. Here’s wishing Viju a fab year ahead!