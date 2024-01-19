Paloma about town: Family, tradition and festivities

You could almost hear a collective sigh of relief as the long weekend arrived and with it loads of plans and celebrations. Many went all out with the Pongal celebrations while others took the chance to make a quick getaway. Our social media feeds were flooded with beautiful silk saris, kolams, decorated pots and people nibbling on sugarcane. Chatting with a few popular faces on how they celebrated the harvest festival, here’s what they had to say.

Entrepreneur Lakshmi Krishna-swamy says, “Pongal is special for us; it’s centered around the whole family getting together with the age-old tradition of all standing around a boiling pot of Sakkarai Pongal till it overflows and saying Pongal o Pongal. It symbolises prosperity and an abundance of happiness and togetherness for the year, followed by an elaborate elai sapad at home.” It’s also an occasion to dress up in traditional pattu saris and veshtis. It’s a similar vibe for Instagrammar Aru Nayar Mani, who also looks forward to dressing up and indulging in Sakkarai Pongal every year. “We wait to say those words Pongal o Pongal, and enjoy getting together, cooking it and spending time as a family.”

A model walks the ramp for Mokshaa

Sarah and Sean

Ambassador Jan Thesleff and Arun Vasu

Gary and David

Chef Sheetharam, Chef Damu and Vikram Cotah

We continue in the festive mood with the showcase of the Noor Bridal collection at Mokshaa in collaboration with Malabar Gold. Choreographed by Karun Raman, the sequences showed off some stunning gold and diamond jewellery, accompanying intricate wedding wear for both men and women. We loved the statement pieces and the fact that the men were not left out of all the fun. The audience couldn’t get enough of the heavily worked lehengas and gowns, perfect for D-day and all of the events in the lead up to it.

This week also included some goodbyes. The Australian Consulate-General, Chennai, hosted Australia Day celebrations, and the occasion also served to bid farewell to Australia’s Consul General Sarah Kirlew, who completed her three-year tenure in Chennai. The evening saw the who’s who of Chennai come together to celebrate, which included senior government officials, industrialists, the diplomatic community, civil society and the art and culture fraternity.

Also, GRT Hotels and Resorts announced a special collaboration with the celebrated Chef Damu who is all set to take over as brand ambassador for Bazaar, the vibrant restaurant with its flagship outlet at the hotels. Chef Damu was announced as Bazaar's Brand Ambassador for 2024 in the presence of Grand Chennai GRT Hotel CEO Vikram Cotah, Chef Sheetharam and many other prominent personalities from the city.

