Five things to do on Republic Day

Every year on January 26, India celebrates Republic Day with a national holiday. The Indian Constitution came into effect on this day in 1950, and it is celebrated in honour of the values enshrined in it. Here are five things you can do on Republic Day to keep the spirit alive:

Watch the flag hoisting ceremony

Experience a memorable Republic Day celebration in New Delhi, as the President of India hoists the flag at Kartavya Path, previously known as Rajpath. The Republic parade, which displays military skills, India's rich culture, strength and achievement is the main attraction on this auspicious day.



Fly kites

Decorating the sky with tricolours on this day has become associated with Republic Day. Though it is not a tradition to follow, you may enjoy the national holiday with family and friends by flying kites and making it a memorable experience.

Read

In most parts of the country, January is a frigid winter month and you may take leverage of the season by curling up under a warm blanket and reading patriotic books to keep the spirit alive. Some novels about India's historical insights and creative interpretation of Indian history include Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's India Wins Freedom. Read Jawaharlal Nehru's The Discovery of India and Shashi Tharoor's The Great Indian Novel.



Celebrate with art

Live up to the spirit of Republic Day no matter what circumstances arise. Get creative with your art by creating a portrait of an Indian freedom hero or any historical site in India. As many people travel this holiday weekend, if you happen to be on the beach, explore your artistic expressions by trying your hand at creating a sand sculpture.



Indulge in food

Something that draws families and friends together is the dinner table, where a variety of items are set out to savour. Put on your apron and get your hands dirty by creating the most delectable food, don't forget to keep the theme 'Tri-colour' after all it's Republic Day.

