Paloma about town: Launches, galas and beyond

This weekend was super busy for all Chennaiites with launches, events, parties and more, several of which took place on Sunday. Many people had FOMO, having to pick, while others did a great job at multi-tasking and hopping from one do to the next. And all that running around without a hair out of place! It’s a special skill on its own, but that’s a conversation for another time.

I spent a chunk of my afternoon at Express Avenue Mall for the unveiling of Ice Water- In your veins, a state-of-the-art sports arena where you can choose between pickleball, futsal and box cricket. I only learnt of pickleball very recently and was most intrigued by it — especially watching droves of people of all ages taking part with gusto. For the uninitiated, it combines the elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. The unveiling event happened amongst much fanfare with performances at the mall’s central atrium, with cheerleaders and carnival dancers getting the crowd going. Singer Bjorn Surrao also performed a song specially created for the occasion. Adding to the frenzy was the presence of chief guest, actor Arya, who is quite the fitness buff himself. The actor cut the ribbon and inaugurated the space with a quick doubles session. Everyone was all smiles with a friendly volley back and forth. Did we get Arya’s seal of approval? Yes! Will he be back soon? Also yes.

Vidya, Tanisha, Rashmi, Rakesh, Yogita and Saajan

Arya

Chef Bridget

Vikram

Maha

Subha Nandini

Yash and Omprakash Baradia

This week also saw One course to master — a historical master-class celebrating Anglo Indian cuisine and history at Radisson Blu Hotel Chennai, by Chef Bridget White Kumar. The chef was in conversation with Vikram Cotah, CEO, GRT Hotels & Resorts, showcasing the artistry behind treasured Anglo-Indian classics and reviving the old forgotten dishes of the colonial British Raj era. The Ministry of Chutneys was filled with mouth-watering aromas as Bridget whipped up a storm, all with a big smile on her face. The crowd loved hearing anecdotes and stories from her childhood days, and the demo was followed by everyone getting to taste the dishes she had lovingly prepared.

The Hospitality Hope Chennai, in which Rashmi Uday Singh has invested her savings to give back to the industy, saw its launch at Taj Connemara, which was attended by the GMs from most city hotels.

Adding a little bling to the week was the unveiling of Inayat by Chennai Diamonds at the launch of their new boutique in Royapettah. Select guests were invited to a preview over high tea. Guests loved the affordable diamond collection that is perfect for a variety of occasions. They also showcased a Ram Ayodhya temple made out of gold and jewels on the occasion of the unveiling of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.