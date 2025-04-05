Summer flavours, starry launches, and music take over the City

Summer is well and truly here. The first mangoes of the season have made their appearance, along with special menus across the city. And right on cue, a few special guests were invited to Savya Rasa to try out their specially curated seasonal menu. Showcasing traditional flavours with a refreshing twist, the experience was a deep dive into regional heritage.
This week also saw FICCI FLO Chennai’s annual change of guard, as Chairperson Divya Abhishek handed over the reins to Niyati Mehta. It included an awards ceremony acknowledging the accomplishments of women from various fields.
Our next stop was the launch of the Zenderma Luxury Aesthetic Centre and HairToppings Hair Studio, an advanced hair, skin, laser, and IV therapy clinic. The new space was inaugurated by Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, and actor Rabiyaa Khatoon. It was an enthusiastic gathering of medical professionals, beauty experts, and skin-care enthusiasts, all eager to experience the clinic’s transformative offerings. This week, Page 3 Luxury Salon inaugurated its 30th outlet at VR Chennai, with actor Kayadu Lohar doing the honours.
Rounding out the week was KYN Live, a fusion music concert at the YMCA Grounds, organised by the KYN app. Featuring a lineup of renowned artistes and musicians, the concert offered a unique fusion of genres. Pradeep Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, Paal Dabba, and Asal Kolaar delivered everything from soulful hits to rap, keeping the crowd on their feet.