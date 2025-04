Designers Chaitanya Rao and Raji Anand, along with restaurant Visesham, hosted a chic summer afternoon pop-up that combined fashion with flavour. Set against the backdrop of a luxe Indian restaurant, the event featured elegant clothing, handcrafted jewellery, and a thoughtfully curated gourmet spread. Guests browsed and brunched in effortless style, soaking in the vibrant yet relaxed atmosphere. Here’s a glimpse into the fashionable afternoon.