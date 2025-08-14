Adopted a stray dog? 4 things you should do first

Take them to the vet
First, book a vet visit immediately. Even if they seem healthy, a full check-up ensures they’re vaccinated, dewormed, and free from hidden illnesses.
Help them ease in
Next, create a safe space at home. A cosy bed, fresh water, and a quiet corner will help them adjust without feeling overwhelmed.
Healthy diet
Introduce them to good nutrition. Switch to a balanced diet gradually so their stomach can adapt without any digestive trouble.
Be patient
Finally, give them time, patience, and love. Strays may take a while to trust, but with consistent care, they’ll soon see you as family.