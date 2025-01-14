Beyoncé donates USD 2.5 Million as LA wildfires disrupt Hollywood

Beyoncé has pledged $2.5 million to aid victims of the devastating Los Angeles-area wildfires through her BeyGOOD foundation. The donation will support families in the Eaton fire region, as well as churches and community centres addressing immediate needs like food, shelter, and clothing. Announcing the contribution on Instagram, the foundation emphasised its commitment to helping those displaced by the disaster.

The fires, which have destroyed thousands of homes and claimed 24 lives, have also upended the entertainment industry. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences postponed Oscar nominations and cancelled a nominee gathering scheduled this week. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, delayed the launch of her Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan, from January to March, citing the need to prioritise relief efforts.

Hollywood has rallied around wildfire victims, with Netflix and Comcast NBCUniversal each committing USD 10 million to relief organisations. Netflix’s donation will benefit groups like World Central Kitchen and the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, while Comcast is supporting Habitat for Humanity and other initiatives. The Screen Actors Guild added USD 1 million to assist its members impacted by the fires.