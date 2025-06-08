Café culture, ice cream queues, and a thrilling IPL finale

Right around the corner from my house, Sortd opened its doors, adding the element of working spaces as well. Almost as if to prove a point, I was enjoying my mocha and brownie in a rather relaxed manner, but was surrounded by Gen Z, all typing away on their laptops. That didn’t deter me. I also ordered myself a cruffin and then took pictures at the many Instagrammable spots.

The other exciting new spot on the city’s café and hangout landscape was the opening of Bask on ECR, drawing huge crowds from the moment they opened their doors. Their legion of loyal patrons was more than happy to have their signature space now on their side of town. We saw lots of popular city faces. The highlights for them? The high ceilings, open-air spaces, and all the favourites on the menu.