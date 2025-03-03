A samba school rises to Rio Carnival’s top league, bringing economic relief to locals

Carnival has always been a lifeline for Vila Vintem, a favela in Rio de Janeiro’s West Zone, but this year the impact is bigger than ever. Unidos de Padre Miguel, the community’s samba school, has returned to Rio’s elite samba parade league for the first time in nearly 60 years, bringing with it fresh opportunities and a wave of local pride.

As one of the 12 top-tier samba schools competing at the Sambadrome, Padre Miguel is no longer just a neighbourhood troupe — it is a serious contender. With that elevated status comes not just prestige, but also an economic boost that is already being felt across Vila Vintem.

Last year, when the school was still competing in the Second Division, it received approximately 900,000 reais (around £145,000) from the city’s Cultural Fund. That covered basic preparations but left little room for anything more ambitious. Top-tier schools, by contrast, enjoy better funding, lucrative sponsorships, TV rights revenue, and income from high-profile pre-Carnival parties and ticketed rehearsals.

By winning promotion at Carnival 2024, Padre Miguel unlocked a dramatically larger budget for 2025 — estimated at over 11 million reais (£1.8 million), including nearly 2 million reais (£320,000) from City Hall. According to the school’s Deputy Chairman Dr Willie Baracho, this funding has not only fuelled parade preparations but also directly benefited the local economy.

The samba school has employed local seamstresses, carpenters, welders, and designers, injecting income directly into Vila Vintem households. Several previously unemployed residents told reporters they had been able to buy appliances or smartphones with their earnings from parade work.

A physical symbol of this economic renewal is Padre Miguel’s new headquarters, currently nearing completion. The space will replace a temporary hangar that doubled as a community centre during the COVID-19 pandemic, and will host rehearsals and community events year-round.

“Our samba school helps people — it funds projects, distributes food, and organises children’s parties,” said Luana Borges, 42, while adding finishing touches to a costume bearing the school’s traditional red and white colours.

“When Carnival comes, it gives opportunities to people like me,” said Borges, who was unemployed before joining the costume team.

Most samba schools in Rio are based in working-class neighbourhoods, and Vila Vintem is no exception. Though often associated with the city’s iconic hillside favelas, Vila Vintem’s history is tied to the railway construction boom of nearly a century ago, when settlers occupied the area’s swampy flatlands. Its name refers to the area’s early worth — a “Vintem,” the smallest coin at the time, roughly a penny.

Despite the Carnival windfall, Padre Miguel is still a financial underdog compared to samba giants like Mangueira and Beija-Flor. Wealthier rivals operate on annual budgets as high as 18 million reais (£3 million), relying less on city funds and more on corporate sponsors, merchandise sales, and premium parade slots.

Whereas those schools can spend over 1 million reais (£160,000) just on imported costumes or professional dancers, Padre Miguel relies heavily on homegrown talent. “The sky’s the limit for some schools, but we fight,” Baracho said. “We got here by investing in our own people and nurturing their creativity.”

Unidos de Padre Miguel opened the first night of Carnival 2025, telling the story of Iyá Nassô, the founder of Brazil’s first Candomblé house. For Padre Miguel, the true victory would be staying in the top division — a challenge for any newly promoted school.

“Winning the whole thing is rare for a school just coming up from the Second Division,” said Carnival researcher and Scenic Arts Professor Fátima Costa de Lima. “The goal is to avoid relegation.”

For Ingrid Lima Leal, 66, who has worked with Padre Miguel for 15 years, just being part of Carnival at this level is reward enough. While sewing a white costume at home, she reflected on the pride of marching in a parade wearing something she helped create.

“Carnival brings jobs, not just here, but everywhere,” she said. “And that feeling, being part of it — it’s priceless.”