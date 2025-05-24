Of guitars, glam, and glittering launches

“She’s got a smile that it seems to me / Reminds me of childhood memories...” The song is still running through my head, and will be for some time, after this week’s big event for me — the Guns N’ Roses concert in Mumbai.
Safe to say, it’s a memory that will last a lifetime, as fans of the band, across all ages, gathered to watch the OGs take the stage again. I loved seeing Gen X, millennials, and Gen Alpha singing in unison, word for word. And watching Axl and Slash work their magic on stage together... just goosebumps.
The trip also included a visit to Isharya at Palladium, where Mona Juneja invited a few special guests to check out the latest collection. My sister, Rochelle and I, who are already fans of the brand, were spoilt for choice, loving the latest line — especially all the floral motifs.
We also couldn’t help but be drawn back to the classics, like the pearl chokers and stackable neckpieces. Many photos and cold coffees later, the ladies left with bags in hand and pretty accessories for the season.
It was a similar vibe back in Chennai at the launch of Fizzy Goblet at Palladium Mall. Nikita Bajaj and Pavitra Sagar invited the city’s fashionable ladies for conversations, canapés, and a first look at the new store.
Most of the ladies were existing fans of the brand, many of whom were wearing Fizzy Goblet pieces. It was a relaxed vibe, where shopping-wise, there was something for everyone.
Popular favourites included embroidered cross-body bags and the uber-comfortable juttis.
We saw a few of the same faces at the launch of the Palette Affair Bridal Studio and Academy on Harrington Road. Preethi Munoth, a.k.a ‘Palette Affair Preethi’ and her team welcomed guests who were excited about the new space.
We loved the Instagrammable studio, with fun accents and lots of mirrors.
And winding up the week was the Miss Universe Tamil Nadu 2025 grand finale. Kaamaakshee Aathreya bagged the title, with her confidence and charm, and we look forward to her upcoming journey representing our state.