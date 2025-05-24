Of guitars, glam, and glittering launches

“She’s got a smile that it seems to me / Reminds me of childhood memories...” The song is still running through my head, and will be for some time, after this week’s big event for me — the Guns N’ Roses concert in Mumbai.

Safe to say, it’s a memory that will last a lifetime, as fans of the band, across all ages, gathered to watch the OGs take the stage again. I loved seeing Gen X, millennials, and Gen Alpha singing in unison, word for word. And watching Axl and Slash work their magic on stage together... just goosebumps.