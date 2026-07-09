Honeymoon suite décor in train lands TTE in trouble: All about railway protocols and public hazards

For the unversed, social media is filled with a viral video of the Nandigram Express. According to reports, a newlywed who were travelling on that train had hired private decorators to decorate their AC 1 class cabin and transform it to resemble a honeymoon room, complete with flower petals, balloons, lights, candles and signage. What was concerning was that the private decorators entered the train without tickets, decorated it and left. This raised serious concerns about the safety of the people, brought to light the security lapse in letting people not travelling, enter the train, in the first place and re-doing public property without authorisation. Due to this the Ticket Examiner (TTE) was suspended with enquiries to be made on him.

Moreover, while executing the whole plan was dangerous enough, here’s why such heavy decoration not only breaks safety protocol but also invite danger for the people. Inside a closed AC compartment, fairy lights increase the chances of a fire hazard. Decors like balloons and ribbons are equally combustible. Train coaches already offer limited movement space. With such heavy décor, it might obstruct space and movement further. Post travelling, what would have happened to the cabin and the décor? It would have generated a lot of waste materials. Further, securing such décor would have definitely called for the usage of adhesives and tapes which have already damaged the cabin quite a bit.