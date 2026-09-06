GI tag: What it means, why it matters and how products get it

GI Tag refers to a unique designation given to products that originate from a specific geographical location and possess unique qualities due to that location. These products can be named for their soil type, climate, or the skill of the local people who produce them. Examples India GI tagged products include Darjeeling tea, Banarasi sarees, and Mysore silk.
GI tags refer to Geographical Indication Tags. These are used to identify goods which originate from a certain place and possess attributes related to that place. The GI tags protect the names of products against any form of imitation.
The GI shield guarantees that there is protection for traditional goods and also ensures the efforts put in by local farmers and craftsmen. It does not allow others to misappropriate famous brands in order to sell poor-quality goods under those names. The shield enables customers to have faith in the origins of the product. The shield allows for the promotion of local culture and traditions.
The procedure is done according to the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. It is initiated by a producer or an organization of producers that applies to the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
The application should have the name of the product, location of production, evidence of its unique qualities, production process, and ingredients used. The officials first carry out a preliminary examination. Specialists then scrutinize the application and may pay a visit to the location or interview the producers.
If it is approved, then the application shall be advertised in the Geographical Indications Journal. Anybody can object to it. Objections are looked at by the GI Registry before any decision is made.
Once the product receives approval, a Registration Certificate is given. The product may use the GI logo on its product packaging. The validity period for the registration is 10 years, which can be renewed for another 10 years by paying the necessary fees.