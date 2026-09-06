GI tag: What it means, why it matters and how products get it

The GI shield guarantees that there is protection for traditional goods and also ensures the efforts put in by local farmers and craftsmen. It does not allow others to misappropriate famous brands in order to sell poor-quality goods under those names. The shield enables customers to have faith in the origins of the product. The shield allows for the promotion of local culture and traditions.

How can a product get a GI tag in India?

The procedure is done according to the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. It is initiated by a producer or an organization of producers that applies to the Geographical Indications Registry in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.