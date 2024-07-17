Ayushmann Khurrana: ‘I Can Live Without Films, But Music is My Lifeline’

Actor-singer Ayushmann Khurrana, who recently released his latest single Reh Ja, has shared that while he can live without films, music is indispensable to him. In a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Ayushmann expressed the profound importance of music in his life.

"Music is my life. I can't operate without music. I can live without films, but I can't live without music," he stated. When asked about his process when he gets an idea for a song, Ayushmann revealed, "I do a voice note."

For Ayushmann, music is about cherishing life’s moments and finding joy in the small things. "Life is all about small moments. I really cherish small moments and the beauty of little things in life. I get troubled over small things, and I also find happiness in small things. I am like that," he shared.

In addition to singing and acting, Ayushmann is also proficient in playing several musical instruments. Talking about his musical talents, he said, "Guitar, keyboard, any kind of percussion, a mouth organ, and drums, which was my latest obsession."

As for his favorite place to write music, Ayushmann prefers the tranquility of air travel. "By traveling by air, where there are no distractions," he said, adding that coffee is his "favorite beverage."