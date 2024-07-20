A corporate music jam

Round-the-clock work without any time for leisure will make any person dull. So, how about having a music band at your office? What if you can hop in and take a music break?

Well, ClaySys Band has been providing such refreshing experiences for the employees of the IT company ClaySys Technologies.

The band is a brainchild of Vinod Tharakan, managing director of ClaySys Technologies. A music lover himself, Vinod believes work-life balance is very important in today’s world.

“The initial idea focused on how we can provide a better work style for our staff and motivate them. A clear mind can think better,” says Vinod.

He says many have been brainwashed to believe that people working in the tech field do not possess artistic interests.

“I took the first step to change this thought,” he smiles.

The initial steps were taken in June 2020, during the pandemic days. “Our selection was through online interviews. We were asked to perform during the call. Our first few programmes were conducted online. Full-fledged performances started in 2022”, explains Leon Antony Gaulbert, the band’s lead vocalist-cum-bassist.

Profession meets passion

The band began with five members and one of them later shifted abroad, recounts Jaison Lawrence, the keyboardist.

“Most of us were music teachers at schools. We got this opportunity when the pandemic put our jobs at stake,” explains drummer Shiyas Koya.

About 80-85% of the band’s work time is spent on practice. They perform songs of all genres, in English, Malayalam, Hindi, and other languages, as per the suggestions of their colleagues.

“Sometimes, our co-staff will come to the practice sessions, listen to the songs, and at times request us to perform their favourite songs,” says Shiyas. Some join their jamming sessions, too.

“We have a permanent space in the firm to practice. Most of our programmes will be conducted on the fifth floor of the office,” says lead guitarist Albert A C.

The band conducts internal programmes at least once a month or two. From company meetings, performances for guests, and personal events of staff, they are busy. The company’s annual get-togethers, corporate events, and premium weddings are all stages for the band.

“The in-house band might also join us for birthday celebrations. They are our prestigious team,” says a staff of the company.

Leon says the company has also hired a person to take care of the social media handles of the band.

“I think music is the best stress-buster. And we are that and much for the company staff,” he smiles.

(Story by Aswin Asok Kumar )