Prateek Kuhad announces 10-city Silhouettes Tour across India with first stop in Hyderabad

Talking about the tour, Prateek shares, "The love and energy that India pours is unparalleled. We will be touring across the globe over the next few months and will wrap up the Silhouettes Tour in the winter with the India leg. I’ve been reading all the comments and messages my fans in India have been sending about the tour."

"It’s going to be a special set with the entire band; we aim to take it a notch higher this year. My team and I are working really hard to make it one of the best experiences for my fans.," he adds.

The Silhouettes Tour will feature live performances of his chart-topping hits, including Cold/mess, Tum Jab Paas, Kasoor and his latest offerings, including Just Like A Movie and Mulaqat.