From humble beginnings to the international stage, Mary Ann Alexander is ready to captivate the world

Some artistes arrive sneakily, then take the room by storm — not with noise, but with their voice. Mary Ann Alexander is one of them. The Kerala-born, Bengaluru-based singer-songwriter has a voice that slips between silk and smoke — a blend of soul, rhythm and story that’s impossible to ignore.

She recently made history as the first Indian artist to be mentored by Grammy winner Anderson .Paak at Jameson Distilled Sounds, and later as the first Indian vocalist to appear on the DJ AG Session. Between her global remix of Craig David’s Commitment featuring Tiwa Savage and her latest singles Take and Good Girl, Mary Ann is pushing Indian R&B and pop into global conversations while proudly remaining a humble Malayali.

Each of Mary Ann’s songs feel like a letter, sometimes fierce, sometimes fragile yet always honest. Whether it’s the swagger of Bling Bling or the introspective melancholy of In My Zone, Mary Ann sings from that brave space where emotion meets artistry. Her lyrics share empowering messages — it’s truly iconic.

In conversation with Indulge, she opens up about mentorship, her evolution as a self-made, small town artiste, the balancing act between independence and global recognition, and why she’s learning to live by courage over comfort.