Seyievinuo Chüzho and Mari Mathias present Tsakha x Plannu, a unique Naga-Welsh single

Seyievinuo Chuzho: The single 'Tsakha x Plannu', which translates to "Sowing Seeds" in the Chakhesang Naga Dialect and PLANNU in the Welsh Dialect, represents cultural elements from both regions. This unique term was chosen to symbolize the shared heritage of agricultural practices in old traditional Naga society and Wales, where plantation has been a common feature from the Iron Age to the present day.

Despite the geographical and cultural distances between Wales and Nagaland, there is a striking similarity in their agricultural cultivation patterns. By incorporating a traditional song sung during the period of cultivation in both regions, we aim to showcase and celebrate this parallel in livelihood practices. Our intention is to illuminate to the world that despite the diversity of languages and customs, there are shared values and traditions that unite us as human beings.

Through 'Tsakha x Plannu', we pay homage to the importance of cultivation and the deep-rooted cultural significance it holds in both Naga and Welsh societies.This project is a testament to the power of music as a universal language that can bridge differences and foster understanding among diverse communities.

Mari Mathias: ‘Tsakha x Plannu’ (“Sowing Seeds") blends Welsh and Naga folk melodies into a celebration of indigenous heritage. It’s a call to preserve our connection to land and tradition while sowing seeds for a vibrant future. The video juxtaposes the surreal beauty of Nagaland and Bannau Brycheiniog in Wales.