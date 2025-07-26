Seyievinuo Chüzho and Mari Mathias present Tsakha x Plannu, a unique Naga-Welsh single
Naga- Welsh musicians Seyievinuo Chüzho and Mari Mathias speak to Indulge on the sidelines of their latest multi-lingual music drop Tsakha x Plannu.
Please tell us about the new single ‘Tsakha x Plannu’.
Seyievinuo Chuzho: The single 'Tsakha x Plannu', which translates to "Sowing Seeds" in the Chakhesang Naga Dialect and PLANNU in the Welsh Dialect, represents cultural elements from both regions. This unique term was chosen to symbolize the shared heritage of agricultural practices in old traditional Naga society and Wales, where plantation has been a common feature from the Iron Age to the present day.
Despite the geographical and cultural distances between Wales and Nagaland, there is a striking similarity in their agricultural cultivation patterns. By incorporating a traditional song sung during the period of cultivation in both regions, we aim to showcase and celebrate this parallel in livelihood practices. Our intention is to illuminate to the world that despite the diversity of languages and customs, there are shared values and traditions that unite us as human beings.
Through 'Tsakha x Plannu', we pay homage to the importance of cultivation and the deep-rooted cultural significance it holds in both Naga and Welsh societies.This project is a testament to the power of music as a universal language that can bridge differences and foster understanding among diverse communities.
Mari Mathias: ‘Tsakha x Plannu’ (“Sowing Seeds") blends Welsh and Naga folk melodies into a celebration of indigenous heritage. It’s a call to preserve our connection to land and tradition while sowing seeds for a vibrant future. The video juxtaposes the surreal beauty of Nagaland and Bannau Brycheiniog in Wales.
How does it incorporate both Naga and Welsh music?
Seyievinuo Chuzho:Despite their inherent differences, we embarked on a creative journey to harmoniously blend these diverse musical heritages. Our approach involved selecting a thematic focus that resonated with both traditions.
Mari Mathias: We interwove traditional folk tunes from both cultures,layering distinct instrumentation, vocal styles, and rhythms. The result honours each heritage while creating something entirely new, symbolising unity through shared reverence for nature and ancestry.
What are your thoughts on the power of multilingual music?
Seyievinuo Chuzho: The power of multilingual music lies in its ability to transcend linguistic barriers and connect people on a deeper level through the universal language of music. By incorporating multiple languages into a song or musical composition, artistes have the opportunity to reach a wider and more diverse audience, fostering inclusivity and cultural exchange. Mari and I have experienced personally that multilingual music indeed has the unique ability to bridge cultural divides and promote cross-cultural understanding, as it allows listeners from different backgrounds to appreciate and connect with the music on a personal and emotional level, regardless of the language spoken.
Moreover, our music can serve as a powerful tool for cultural preservation and revitalization. By showcasing different languages and dialects in songs, it can help preserve linguistic diversity and promote awareness of endangered languages. This not only highlights the beauty of linguistic diversity but also raises awareness about the importance of preserving and celebrating different cultural heritage.
Mari Mathias: It preserves endangered cultures while fostering global empathy,proof that heritage and innovation can coexist to unite audiences.
Tell us about your experience with the recent UK tour following your previous collaboration at the Hornbill Festival in Nagaland?
Seyievinuo Chuzho: It was a deeply moving experience that will forever hold a special place in my heart. The success of this tour is attributed and credited to the British Council and the Government of Nagaland (TaFMA) for making this collaboration possible. Throughout my journey, I had the opportunity to immerse myself in new locations, acquaint myself with diverse cultures, and, most importantly, share the beauty of Naga traditional folk music with audiences across the globe and gained new audiences.
Mari Mathias: After I experienced Nagaland’s vibrant culture at Hornbill, hosting Seyie in Wales deepened our cross-cultural dialogue and brought our collaboration home. It was wonderful that we also performed in the London- the capital city of the UK in addition to Cardiff, the capital of Wales.
What's next after this single?
Seyievinuo Chuzho: We are diligently working on composing a new track that we aim to release in the near future.
Mari Mathias: We’re exploring deeper collaborations, potentially an EP weaving more Welsh and Naga stories. Passing on the knowledge and music that I experienced in Nagaland alongside my own live performances here in the UK is an honour, and I hope that it is also a step to empower young artists in the importance of cultural preservation and collaboration with other cultures.
Tsakha x Plannu is streaming in on audio streaming platforms and YouTube