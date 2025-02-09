The Expressions
Expressions Podcast Episode 28: Baking love in every batch... Why Anutha Shetty's cookies are a hit with Deepika Padukone and NASA!
Love & Crumble not only serves one of the best cookies in Bengaluru but baker Anutha Shetty also makes it a sensory experience at her artisanal bakery
On the Expressions Podcast with Neha, hear Anutha's story of how she fell in love with baking as a kid with her mum, the time she studied to be a cosmetic scientist in London and why she chose to pursue her first love, of baking cookies eventually.
On the previous week’s Expressions Podcast
On the previous Expressions Podcast with Neha, hear National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Director Dr Pratima Murthy's story of why she chose the literally mind-boggling field of psychiatry, her journey from studying at the world-renowned NIMHANS and heading it three decades later, and her pioneering work in de-addiction and its management.
Expressions Podcast Episode 27: Dr Pratima Murthy on pioneering addiction management systems and challenges in mental health care