IF YOU ARE planning to bake something special for your friend, philosopher and guide this Fathers’ Day, then Chef Manisha Bhasin may have just the thing for you. The corporate chef of ITC Hotels, who has served some of the top world leaders including the former President of the United States, Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton, shares her recipe for this Milk torte topped with caramelised bananas — a sinful dessert that you could bake with daddy dearest.

For the crust

• 2 packets - Chocolate Cookies, Dark

Fantasy

• 1/2 Cup - Unsalted butter (melted)

For the filling

• Blanc Mange

• 4 bottles Vanilla Wonderz Milk

• 2 tbsp Cornflour

• 1 tin Condensed milk

• 2 Bananas

• 2 tbsp Sugar (for caramel)

• 1 Cup Whipping cream

• Chocolate chips for Garnish

Tip: You can prepare condensed milk in a double boiler for an hour in the oven at 180 degrees C till it gets caramel colour.

Preparation Method:

• Prepare a 10-inch tart mould by greasing with butter and keep aside.

• Process the dark fantasy cookies in the food processor until they turn into crumbs and fold in the melted butter.

• Line the pie mould with the cookie mixture making sure it comes all the way to the top and chill. And bake for 6-8 mins for the crust to solidify.

• Remove from oven and refrigerate.

For the filling

• Heat the Wonderzmilk, (keeping half a bottle aside for thickening), when it is about to boil fold in cornflour mixed with rest of the milk and cook it so as to get custard-like consistency.

• Chill it for the filling.

• Whip the double cream to soft peak consistency

Assembly

• Remove the cookie mould lined with chocolate from the fridge and layer with blancmange and Dulce De Leche (condensed milk)

• Slice bananas and arrange it on top.

• Decorate with caramel and whipped cream.

• Pour caramel over and decorate.

• Serve chilled