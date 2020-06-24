Gulab Jamun ke Kofte

Ingredients

Jamun Kofta

ITC Gulab Jamun Mix 1 cup

Water ½ cup

Chopped Onion ½ cup

Kasoori Methi 1 tsp

Chopped Ginger 1/2 tbsp

Chopped coriander 1 tbsp

Chopped Green Chilly 1/2 tbsp

Coriander powder ½ tsp

Jeera powder ½ tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Refined oil for frying



For Gravy

Ghee 2 tbsp

Bay leaf 2

Green cardamom 3-4

Onion paste 1 cup

Tomato paste ¾ cup

Ginger garlic paste 1 tbsp

Curd ½ cup

Coriander powder 2 tsp

Cumin powder 1 tsp

Aashirvaad powder spices red chilly 1 tsp

Aashirvaad powder spices turmeric ½ tsp

Garam masala powder ½ tsp

Besan 2 tsp

Fried cashew nut paste 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Chopped coriander 2 tbsp



Preparation

Kofta

1. Mix ½ cup of gulab jamun mixture with water in order to make a smooth dough.

2. Mix together all the remaining ingredients, and incorporate in the dough.

3. Shape the dough into even round dumplings.

4. Deep fry them in oil till they attain dark golden brown colour.

5. Leave them aside.



Gravy

1. In a pan, heat ghee, add whole spices and let it crackle. Add onion paste and ginger-garlic paste,

sauté until golden.

2. Add tomato puree and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes.

3. Add the powdered spices, sauté for a few minutes.

4. Nicely whisk the yoghurt with besan and add to the onion-tomato mixture.

5. Cook this on a low flame for 3 to 5 minutes. Add water to adjust the consistency of the gravy. Adjust the seasoning.

7. Incorporate the jamun koftas and simmer the gravy for a couple of minutes.

8. Add in the fried cashew paste and simmer further for one to two minutes.

9. Finally, adjust the seasoning.

10. Serve hot garnished with chopped coriander.

(Shared by Chef Uchit Vohra of the ITC Gardenia, Bangalore.)