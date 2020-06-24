Recipe: This Gulab Jamun ke Kofte curry is creamy and fabulous
Gulab Jamun ke Kofte
Ingredients
Jamun Kofta
ITC Gulab Jamun Mix 1 cup
Water ½ cup
Chopped Onion ½ cup
Kasoori Methi 1 tsp
Chopped Ginger 1/2 tbsp
Chopped coriander 1 tbsp
Chopped Green Chilly 1/2 tbsp
Coriander powder ½ tsp
Jeera powder ½ tsp
Salt 1 tsp
Refined oil for frying
For Gravy
Ghee 2 tbsp
Bay leaf 2
Green cardamom 3-4
Onion paste 1 cup
Tomato paste ¾ cup
Ginger garlic paste 1 tbsp
Curd ½ cup
Coriander powder 2 tsp
Cumin powder 1 tsp
Aashirvaad powder spices red chilly 1 tsp
Aashirvaad powder spices turmeric ½ tsp
Garam masala powder ½ tsp
Besan 2 tsp
Fried cashew nut paste 2 tbsp
Salt to taste
Chopped coriander 2 tbsp
Preparation
Kofta
1. Mix ½ cup of gulab jamun mixture with water in order to make a smooth dough.
2. Mix together all the remaining ingredients, and incorporate in the dough.
3. Shape the dough into even round dumplings.
4. Deep fry them in oil till they attain dark golden brown colour.
5. Leave them aside.
Gravy
1. In a pan, heat ghee, add whole spices and let it crackle. Add onion paste and ginger-garlic paste,
sauté until golden.
2. Add tomato puree and simmer for 5 to 7 minutes.
3. Add the powdered spices, sauté for a few minutes.
4. Nicely whisk the yoghurt with besan and add to the onion-tomato mixture.
5. Cook this on a low flame for 3 to 5 minutes. Add water to adjust the consistency of the gravy. Adjust the seasoning.
7. Incorporate the jamun koftas and simmer the gravy for a couple of minutes.
8. Add in the fried cashew paste and simmer further for one to two minutes.
9. Finally, adjust the seasoning.
10. Serve hot garnished with chopped coriander.
(Shared by Chef Uchit Vohra of the ITC Gardenia, Bangalore.)