Festive special: Rustle up these four delectable recipes at home this Diwali
While sweets will dominate the palate during Diwali, savouries are a must at any get-together. And on
special occasions like Diwali tasty snacking items are an integral part of any gathering. Here are four such lip-smacking and zesty recipes for healthy starters from two of the city’s star chefs to light up your Deepavali.
Executive Chef Madhumita Mohanta of The Lalit Great Eastern shares two easy to make and delicious desi recipes that will add to you Diwali munch
Chukundar (Beet) aur Posto ki Tikki
· Beetroot – 2 cup (grated)
· Potato – 1 (boiled)
· 1 Onion chopped
· 2 Green chilli chopped
· 1 T spoon Red chilli powder
· 1 T spoon Coriander powder
· 1/2 T spoon Cumin powder
· 1/4 T spoon Turmeric powder
· 1 T spoon Ginger garlic paste
· 100 gm Posto (khas khas)
· Salt – to taste
· Ghee for grilling
Method:
· Peel potato and mash it and keep at aside
· Heat oil in pan , add chopped onion, sauted it then add chopped green chilli sauted it further then add turmeric powder , red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and gram masala powder cook it till masala gets cooked then add grated beet root and cook it for some time till it get soft , then add mashed potato and do seasoning .
· Make small tikki out of it and coat with toasted posto and keep it aside.
· Take tawa or griddle pan, heat it up, grease with ghee then place tikki on it for grilling by applying ghee to prevent from sticking to iron plate, turn it and cook it well.
· Once it has that desired colour, its done to be served hot.
Mirchi ki Tipore
Ingredients:
200 grams Green Chillies , (big one), chopped ( Bhavnagri mirch/ Salan Mirch)
3 tablespoons Mustard oil
1 tablespoon Mustard seeds
2 pinch Asafoetida (hing)
1 tablespoon Cumin seeds (Jeera)
2 tablespoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)
1-1/2 tablespoon Coriander Powder (Dhania)
1/4 tablespoon Red Chilli powder
1/2 tablespoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)
1 tablespoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)
Salt , to taste
Method:
To begin making the Mirchi Ke Tipore Recipe, firstly heat oil in a heavy bottomed pan.
Once the oil is heated, add asafoetida, mustard seeds, cumin seeds and fennel seeds. Cook them
for about 10 to 15 seconds.
After 10 to 15 seconds, add the chopped green chillies (big one). Cook them for about 3 minutes
or till the green chillies becomes soft.
Once they become soft, add all the masalas including turmeric powder, red chilli powder, dry
mango powder and salt.
Mix everything properly and cook it for more 3 minutes. Once the masala is cooked and well
coated with the mirchi, switch off the gas and serve hot.
............................................................
Arabinda Seth, Executive Chef at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata gives delectable twist to your favourite Diwali snack.
Lemongrass and galangal samosa:
Ingredients
Maida 200grm
Mashed potato 160grm
Lemongrass 10grm
Galangal 20grm
Thai red chilli 2numbers
Chopped onion 40grm
Cumin powder 10grm
Chilli powder 3grm
Salt to taste
Grated cheese 20grm
Ghee 50grm
Oil for frying
Method
Make a dough with maida, ghee, salt and water
Make a paste with lemongrass, galangal and Thai red chilli.
Take pan and keep on flame, put some oil, sauté onion, put that paste and sauté for 5 minutes
Add potato, cumin powder, chilli powder and last add the cheese
Make the individual dough 50grm each and roll it with a rolling pin.
Fill with potato mixture and shell it in tringle shape.
Heat oil and fry it.
Spiral Neemki:
Ingredients
Refined flour 200grm
Semolina 30grm
Chopped onion 40grm
Cumin powder 10grm
Chilli powder 3grm
Amchur powder 10grm
Kalongi 3grm
Salt to taste
Ghee 50grm
Oil for frying
Water
Method:
Make a dough with refined flour, ghee, salt, semolina and water
Take a pan and keep it on flame, put some oil, sauté onion and sauté for 5 minutes
Add cumin powder, chilli powder
Roll the dough and make a sheet, spread the onion mixture all over and fold the sheet and
roll again, cut the sheet length wise and make spiral.
Heat the oil and fry it.