While sweets will dominate the palate during Diwali, savouries are a must at any get-together. And on

special occasions like Diwali tasty snacking items are an integral part of any gathering. Here are four such lip-smacking and zesty recipes for healthy starters from two of the city’s star chefs to light up your Deepavali.

Executive Chef Madhumita Mohanta of The Lalit Great Eastern shares two easy to make and delicious desi recipes that will add to you Diwali munch

Chukundar (Beet) aur Posto ki Tikki

· Beetroot – 2 cup (grated)

· Potato – 1 (boiled)

· 1 Onion chopped

· 2 Green chilli chopped

· 1 T spoon Red chilli powder

· 1 T spoon Coriander powder

· 1/2 T spoon Cumin powder

· 1/4 T spoon Turmeric powder

· 1 T spoon Ginger garlic paste

· 100 gm Posto (khas khas)

· Salt – to taste

· Ghee for grilling

Method:

· Peel potato and mash it and keep at aside

· Heat oil in pan , add chopped onion, sauted it then add chopped green chilli sauted it further then add turmeric powder , red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and gram masala powder cook it till masala gets cooked then add grated beet root and cook it for some time till it get soft , then add mashed potato and do seasoning .

· Make small tikki out of it and coat with toasted posto and keep it aside.

· Take tawa or griddle pan, heat it up, grease with ghee then place tikki on it for grilling by applying ghee to prevent from sticking to iron plate, turn it and cook it well.

· Once it has that desired colour, its done to be served hot.

Mirchi ki Tipore

Ingredients:

200 grams Green Chillies , (big one), chopped ( Bhavnagri mirch/ Salan Mirch)

3 tablespoons Mustard oil

1 tablespoon Mustard seeds

2 pinch Asafoetida (hing)

1 tablespoon Cumin seeds (Jeera)

2 tablespoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)

1-1/2 tablespoon Coriander Powder (Dhania)

1/4 tablespoon Red Chilli powder

1/2 tablespoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1 tablespoon Amchur (Dry Mango Powder)

Salt , to taste

Method:

To begin making the Mirchi Ke Tipore Recipe, firstly heat oil in a heavy bottomed pan.

Once the oil is heated, add asafoetida, mustard seeds, cumin seeds and fennel seeds. Cook them

for about 10 to 15 seconds.

After 10 to 15 seconds, add the chopped green chillies (big one). Cook them for about 3 minutes

or till the green chillies becomes soft.

Once they become soft, add all the masalas including turmeric powder, red chilli powder, dry

mango powder and salt.

Mix everything properly and cook it for more 3 minutes. Once the masala is cooked and well

coated with the mirchi, switch off the gas and serve hot.

............................................................

Arabinda Seth, Executive Chef at Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata gives delectable twist to your favourite Diwali snack.

Lemongrass and galangal samosa:

Ingredients

Maida 200grm

Mashed potato 160grm

Lemongrass 10grm

Galangal 20grm

Thai red chilli 2numbers

Chopped onion 40grm

Cumin powder 10grm

Chilli powder 3grm

Salt to taste

Grated cheese 20grm

Ghee 50grm

Oil for frying

Method

Make a dough with maida, ghee, salt and water

Make a paste with lemongrass, galangal and Thai red chilli.

Take pan and keep on flame, put some oil, sauté onion, put that paste and sauté for 5 minutes

Add potato, cumin powder, chilli powder and last add the cheese

Make the individual dough 50grm each and roll it with a rolling pin.

Fill with potato mixture and shell it in tringle shape.

Heat oil and fry it.

Spiral Neemki:

Ingredients

Refined flour 200grm

Semolina 30grm

Chopped onion 40grm

Cumin powder 10grm

Chilli powder 3grm

Amchur powder 10grm

Kalongi 3grm

Salt to taste

Ghee 50grm

Oil for frying

Water

Method:

Make a dough with refined flour, ghee, salt, semolina and water

Take a pan and keep it on flame, put some oil, sauté onion and sauté for 5 minutes

Add cumin powder, chilli powder

Roll the dough and make a sheet, spread the onion mixture all over and fold the sheet and

roll again, cut the sheet length wise and make spiral.

Heat the oil and fry it.