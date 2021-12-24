Christmas special: Calcutta Cook’s Onirban Sen shares the recipe for a  classic quiche

Ditch the store-bought quiche this time and make one at home. To help you out here’s Onirban Sen of Calcutta Cooks who guides you step by step to make sure your quiche is crispy and flavourful.

Chicken Quiche

Ingredients for shortcrust pastry

100 gms Plain Flour | 50 gms Butter |1 Pinch Salt

Method:

Sift the flour and salt together in a large bowl.

Cut the cold butter into small cubes and mix with hands or a food processor.

Mix the flour till it reaches into a mixture of bread crumbs.

Slowly add cold water and knead it into a soft and firm dough.

Wrap into a cling wrap or butter paper and leave it to rest in the fridge.

Roll it again after half an hour and put it inside the fridge once again.

Onirban Sen

Ingredients for Quiche:

100 gms shortcrust pastry | 10 gms butter | 1 onion peeled & chopped | 100 gms boneless chicken

1 Packet mushrooms cooked in butter| 100 ml plain yoghurt |100 ml double cream | 2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp mixed dried herbs |1 tsp garlic chopped

Method:

Set the oven at 200*C.

Roll the pastry dough and layer it over a tart or flan base.

Place the aluminium foil and some rajma over the base and bake blind for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the butter and saute onions until soft.

Stir in vegetables, garlic and chicken.

Add herbs, salt and pepper and cook for 2-3 minutes at medium flame. Remove from heat. Mix the yoghurt, cream and eggs.

Pour in the vegetable mixture according to the base portion and spoon the yoghurt mixture into the base, spread evenly. Put the quiche into oven and bake at 180*C for 30-40 minutes.

Serve hot.