Recipe: Five Kolkata chefs share winter special treats
It’s winter and while the abundance of veggies and jaggery will make it to our plate every morning and evening, it’s also an occasion to try something new and make the season celebratory. City chefs who have been treating our tastebuds to delectable that form a bond with us, share flavourful recipes to rustle up in the comfort of your kitchen. Happy winter!
Recipes by Chef Biplab Das – Executive Chef, The Lords And Barons
Chicken Tikka Kurchan Tostada
INGREDIENTS:
Chicken boneless leg - 200 gm
Ginger - 10 gm
Garlic - 10 gm
Lemon - 1 pc
Curd - 50 gm
Cashew - 25 gm
Jeera powder – 25 gm
White pepper powder – 3 gm
Chat Masala – 3 gm
Garam masala – 5 gm
Kashmir Chili Powder – 10 gm
Red Chili Powder – 5 gm
Oil – 10 ml
Fenugreek – 3 gm
Salt – 5 gm
METHOD:
Heat Mustard oil in a pan.
Then add Ginger, Garlic & Cashew paste together & stir well.
Then mix well all ingredients with Boneless Chicken along with homemade Garam Masala
as mentioned above and keep it for 30 minutes.
Now Cook it in tandoor with tequila.
Serve with Mint Chutney and house-made salad.
Now make a Lachha Paratha with Maida, Salt and processed cheese.
Now Put the Chicken on Paratha.
Drunken Chicken Kebab
INGREDIENTS:
Chicken boneless leg – 300 gm
Ginger – 20 gm
Garlic – 25 gm
Green chilli – 20 gm
Coriander leaf – 25 gm
Lemon – 1 pc
Cashew – 15 gm
Curd - 10 gm
Amul cheese – 5 gm
Amul cream - 10 gm
Oil – 20 ml
Roasted jeera powder – 5 gm
Green cardamom – 5 gm
Javitri powder - 3 gm
Fenugreek – 3 gm
Chat masala – 3 gm
Black salt – 5 gm
Salt – 5 gm
METHOD:
Heat Mustard oil then added ginger, garlic, and kaju paste and sautéed well with low flame.
Then mix well with chicken boneless and keep it rest for 30 minutes.
Now make it with clay oven with tequila and served with mint chutney and house-made salad.
Recipes by Chef Jiwan Singh – Executive Chef, Spice Market
Garlic Pepper Chicken
INGREDIENTS:
Boneless Chicken Legs – 180 gm
Red, Yellow & Green Bell Pepper, Diced – 30 gm
Onion, Diced – 5 gm
Green chilli – 5 gm
Spring onion – 5 gm
Garlic chopped – 5 gm
Aromat Powder – 5 gm
Light soya – 5 ml
Chinese wine – 5 ml
Refined flour – 15 gm
Corn flour – 15 gm
Refined oil – 10 ml
METHOD:
Marinate the Chicken with Egg, Corn Flour, and Refined flour.
Add some Aromat Powder, Salt & Pepper.
Heat a wok, add sum oil to fry the chicken till its cooked.
STIR FRY VEGETABLES IN SCHEZWAN SAUCE
INGREDIENTS:
Chinese cabbage – 30 gm
Broccoli – 30 gm
Baby corn – 40 gm
Button mushroom – 30 gm
Carrot – 15 gm
Pak Choi – 40 gm
Celery chopped – 10 gm
Garlic chopped – 5 gm
Chilli paste – 10 gm
Tomato ketchup – 20 gm
Sugar – 5 gm
Aromat Powder – 5 gm
Salt – 5 gm
Light soya & Dark Soya – 5 gm
Chinese wine – 5 ml
METHOD:
In a heated wok, add Garlic, Celery, Onion and sauté well.
Add Chilli paste, Tomato ketchup to make the Szechwan sauce
Then add Aromat Powder, light Soya, dark Soya.
Add the vegetables and cook them, and add wine for the flavour.
Recipes By Chef Sourav Ghosh – Executive Chef, Traffic Gastro Pub
SIZZLING SAFAR
INGREDIENTS:
Boneless chicken leg - 6 pc
Orange crush - 15 gm
Oregano - 2 gm
Chilli Flakes - 1 gm
Salt - 1 gm
Black Pepper - 1 gm
Orange slice - 2 pc
Olive Oil - 10 ml
Cabbage leaves - 1 pc
Cinnamon - 1 gm
METHOD:
Take the boneless chicken, wash it well.
Marinade with all ingredients (orange crush+ garlic chop +oregano +chilli flakes + olive
oil+ salt +crushed pepper) & grill.
After that serve it on a sizzler plate along with grilled exotic veggie. Drizzled by some spicy
sauce.
JALEBI BAI
INGREDIENTS:
Boneless chicken - 200 gm
Cinnamon dust - 2 gm
Orange Juice - 2 ml
Ginger and Garlic paste - 5 gm
Kashmiri Chilli Powder - 2 gm
Roasted Cumin Powder - 2 gm
Salt - 2 gm
Chilli Powder - 2 gm
Tandoori chicken masala - 2 gm
Mustard Oil - 2 ml
METHOD:
Take chicken leg boneless, wash it well
Marinade all the things with chicken, cooked it in charcoal.
For jalebi
Make the dough of jalebi.
keep it in small zipper bag, and fry it as jalebi style, but don't put it in sugar.
Put syrup, sprinkler with chaat masala & chilli powder as an tadka.
Serve it as hottie combined.
Recipes by Chef Spandan Sarkar – Chef & Owner, Ekdalia Cocina
Fish Orly
INGREDIENT:
Fish - 180 gm
Tempura flour - 50 gm
Salt + pepper - 15 gm
Chopped parsley - 10 gm
Lime - 1
Mustard – 2 tsp
METHOD:
Stripes of fish, marinated with lime, mustard, salt and pepper.
Coated in batter and deep-fried.
The batter is made out of tempura flour, added with chopped parsley and crushed
pepper.
GRILLED PORK CHOPS
INGREDIENT:
Chopped Pork - 250 gm
Wine - 20 ml
Oyster sauce - 10 ml
Garlic - 4-5 cloves
Rosemary - 15 gm
Parsley - 20 gm
Green chilli -3 - 4
Honey - 2 tsp
METHOD:
Lean Pork Chops, parboiled with in flavoured broth.
Marinate with oyster sauce, red wine.
Grilled on a bed of chopped garlic and rosemary.
Dressed with in house Chimichurri sauce.
Chimichurri is an uncooked sauce, consisting of, white wine, finely chopped Parsley, chilli
and honey.
CHEF RAHUL ARORA: They say, "treat your passion like a business, and it will become one". This
is what led the passionate and driven Rahul Arora to looks at himself not only as a chef but as a
culinary fabricator who loves to layer flavors and understands the palette of various segments of
the market.
RECIPES:
CARROT PULAO
INGREDIENTS:
Rice - 1 cup
Water - 1.5 cup
Sugar - 1 cup
Carrots grated - 1.5 cup
Ghee - 3 heaped tsp
Cloves - 2 to 3
Cinnamon – 1 inch stick
Black cardamom seeds - 1 tsp
METHOD:
Heat ghee, and temper with clove, cinnamon, cardamom seeds
Add carrots and sauté for a few minutes
Add rice and water and cook in the pressure cooker for 1 whistle or in the microwave for 13 minutes
Once the steam is released add sugar and mix gently
Put on dum once again (preferable on top of a hot tawa) to prevent burning. In the microwave, cook for 2 more minutes.
RANGA ALOO PAYESH
INGREDIENTS:
Ranga aloo - 1 large boiled
Milk – 500 ml
Condensed milk – 200 ml
Cardamom - 1/2 tsp
Chopped coconut - 2 tsp
METHOD:
Peel and mash the Ranga aloo.
Boil the milk and add the Ranga aloo while vigorously boiling.
Mash in the paste and stir as you do till the milk thickens.
Add the condensed milk, cardamom and chopped coconut.
Serve warm or chilled as desired.