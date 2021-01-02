It’s winter and while the abundance of veggies and jaggery will make it to our plate every morning and evening, it’s also an occasion to try something new and make the season celebratory. City chefs who have been treating our tastebuds to delectable that form a bond with us, share flavourful recipes to rustle up in the comfort of your kitchen. Happy winter!

Recipes by Chef Biplab Das – Executive Chef, The Lords And Barons

Chicken Tikka Kurchan Tostada

INGREDIENTS:

 Chicken boneless leg - 200 gm

 Ginger - 10 gm

 Garlic - 10 gm

 Lemon - 1 pc

 Curd - 50 gm

 Cashew - 25 gm

 Jeera powder – 25 gm

 White pepper powder – 3 gm

 Chat Masala – 3 gm

 Garam masala – 5 gm

 Kashmir Chili Powder – 10 gm

 Red Chili Powder – 5 gm

 Oil – 10 ml

 Fenugreek – 3 gm

 Salt – 5 gm

METHOD:

 Heat Mustard oil in a pan.

 Then add Ginger, Garlic & Cashew paste together & stir well.

 Then mix well all ingredients with Boneless Chicken along with homemade Garam Masala

as mentioned above and keep it for 30 minutes.

 Now Cook it in tandoor with tequila.

 Serve with Mint Chutney and house-made salad.

 Now make a Lachha Paratha with Maida, Salt and processed cheese.

 Now Put the Chicken on Paratha.

Drunken Chicken Kebab

INGREDIENTS:

 Chicken boneless leg – 300 gm

 Ginger – 20 gm

 Garlic – 25 gm

 Green chilli – 20 gm

 Coriander leaf – 25 gm

 Lemon – 1 pc

 Cashew – 15 gm

 Curd - 10 gm

 Amul cheese – 5 gm

 Amul cream - 10 gm

 Oil – 20 ml

 Roasted jeera powder – 5 gm

 Green cardamom – 5 gm

 Javitri powder - 3 gm

 Fenugreek – 3 gm

 Chat masala – 3 gm

 Black salt – 5 gm

 Salt – 5 gm

METHOD:

 Heat Mustard oil then added ginger, garlic, and kaju paste and sautéed well with low flame.

 Then mix well with chicken boneless and keep it rest for 30 minutes.

 Now make it with clay oven with tequila and served with mint chutney and house-made salad.

Recipes by Chef Jiwan Singh – Executive Chef, Spice Market

Garlic Pepper Chicken

INGREDIENTS:

 Boneless Chicken Legs – 180 gm

 Red, Yellow & Green Bell Pepper, Diced – 30 gm

 Onion, Diced – 5 gm

 Green chilli – 5 gm

 Spring onion – 5 gm

 Garlic chopped – 5 gm

 Aromat Powder – 5 gm

 Light soya – 5 ml

 Chinese wine – 5 ml

 Refined flour – 15 gm

 Corn flour – 15 gm

 Refined oil – 10 ml

METHOD:

 Marinate the Chicken with Egg, Corn Flour, and Refined flour.

 Add some Aromat Powder, Salt & Pepper.

 Heat a wok, add sum oil to fry the chicken till its cooked.

STIR FRY VEGETABLES IN SCHEZWAN SAUCE

INGREDIENTS:

 Chinese cabbage – 30 gm

 Broccoli – 30 gm

 Baby corn – 40 gm

 Button mushroom – 30 gm

 Carrot – 15 gm

 Pak Choi – 40 gm

 Celery chopped – 10 gm

 Garlic chopped – 5 gm

 Chilli paste – 10 gm

 Tomato ketchup – 20 gm

 Sugar – 5 gm

 Aromat Powder – 5 gm

 Salt – 5 gm

 Light soya & Dark Soya – 5 gm

 Chinese wine – 5 ml

METHOD:

 In a heated wok, add Garlic, Celery, Onion and sauté well.

 Add Chilli paste, Tomato ketchup to make the Szechwan sauce

 Then add Aromat Powder, light Soya, dark Soya.

 Add the vegetables and cook them, and add wine for the flavour.

Recipes By Chef Sourav Ghosh – Executive Chef, Traffic Gastro Pub

SIZZLING SAFAR

INGREDIENTS:

 Boneless chicken leg - 6 pc

 Orange crush - 15 gm

 Oregano - 2 gm

 Chilli Flakes - 1 gm

 Salt - 1 gm

 Black Pepper - 1 gm

 Orange slice - 2 pc

 Olive Oil - 10 ml

 Cabbage leaves - 1 pc

 Cinnamon - 1 gm

METHOD:

 Take the boneless chicken, wash it well.

 Marinade with all ingredients (orange crush+ garlic chop +oregano +chilli flakes + olive

oil+ salt +crushed pepper) & grill.

 After that serve it on a sizzler plate along with grilled exotic veggie. Drizzled by some spicy

sauce.

JALEBI BAI

INGREDIENTS:

 Boneless chicken - 200 gm

 Cinnamon dust - 2 gm

 Orange Juice - 2 ml

 Ginger and Garlic paste - 5 gm

 Kashmiri Chilli Powder - 2 gm

 Roasted Cumin Powder - 2 gm

 Salt - 2 gm

 Chilli Powder - 2 gm

 Tandoori chicken masala - 2 gm

 Mustard Oil - 2 ml

METHOD:

 Take chicken leg boneless, wash it well

 Marinade all the things with chicken, cooked it in charcoal.

For jalebi

 Make the dough of jalebi.

 keep it in small zipper bag, and fry it as jalebi style, but don't put it in sugar.

 Put syrup, sprinkler with chaat masala & chilli powder as an tadka.

 Serve it as hottie combined.

Recipes by Chef Spandan Sarkar – Chef & Owner, Ekdalia Cocina

Fish Orly

INGREDIENT:

 Fish - 180 gm

 Tempura flour - 50 gm

 Salt + pepper - 15 gm

 Chopped parsley - 10 gm

 Lime - 1

 Mustard – 2 tsp

METHOD:

 Stripes of fish, marinated with lime, mustard, salt and pepper.

 Coated in batter and deep-fried.

 The batter is made out of tempura flour, added with chopped parsley and crushed

pepper.

GRILLED PORK CHOPS

INGREDIENT:

 Chopped Pork - 250 gm

 Wine - 20 ml

 Oyster sauce - 10 ml

 Garlic - 4-5 cloves

 Rosemary - 15 gm

 Parsley - 20 gm

 Green chilli -3 - 4

 Honey - 2 tsp

METHOD:

 Lean Pork Chops, parboiled with in flavoured broth.

 Marinate with oyster sauce, red wine.

 Grilled on a bed of chopped garlic and rosemary.

 Dressed with in house Chimichurri sauce.

 Chimichurri is an uncooked sauce, consisting of, white wine, finely chopped Parsley, chilli

and honey.

CHEF RAHUL ARORA: They say, "treat your passion like a business, and it will become one". This

is what led the passionate and driven Rahul Arora to looks at himself not only as a chef but as a

culinary fabricator who loves to layer flavors and understands the palette of various segments of

the market.

RECIPES:

CARROT PULAO

INGREDIENTS:

 Rice - 1 cup

 Water - 1.5 cup

 Sugar - 1 cup

 Carrots grated - 1.5 cup

 Ghee - 3 heaped tsp

 Cloves - 2 to 3

 Cinnamon – 1 inch stick

 Black cardamom seeds - 1 tsp

METHOD:

 Heat ghee, and temper with clove, cinnamon, cardamom seeds

 Add carrots and sauté for a few minutes

 Add rice and water and cook in the pressure cooker for 1 whistle or in the microwave for 13 minutes

 Once the steam is released add sugar and mix gently

 Put on dum once again (preferable on top of a hot tawa) to prevent burning. In the microwave, cook for 2 more minutes.

RANGA ALOO PAYESH

INGREDIENTS:

 Ranga aloo - 1 large boiled

 Milk – 500 ml

 Condensed milk – 200 ml

 Cardamom - 1/2 tsp

 Chopped coconut - 2 tsp

METHOD:

 Peel and mash the Ranga aloo.

 Boil the milk and add the Ranga aloo while vigorously boiling.

 Mash in the paste and stir as you do till the milk thickens.

 Add the condensed milk, cardamom and chopped coconut.

 Serve warm or chilled as desired.