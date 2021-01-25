Ingredients:

Butter 250 gms

Grain sugar 250 gms

Whole eggs 5

All purpose flour 250 gms

Baking powder 5 gms

Mixed berries 100 gms

Vanilla essence A few drops

Sugar fondant 400 gms

Food colouring (orange and green) As required

Method:

Cream the butter at room temperature, add sugar and keep creaming. Add whole egg one by one and keep creaming, until the mixture becomes soft and fluffy.

Add all the dry ingredients and fold well. add berries and mix with a light hand.

line small square silicon mould with butter and flour and pour the mixture. Bake at 180 degree pre-heated oven for 15 mins. Check the baking and if needed, cook for 5 mins more. remove it and allow it to cool.

Divide sugar fondant into three parts, add orange colour in one, mix well, add green colour in other and mix well and keep third part as white.

Roll each sugar fondant with the help of a rolling pin. cover each small cake nicely with the trio of fondants and give it a resemblance of Indian flag colour.