Republic Day: This Berry Berry Petite Gateaux recipe is giving us all the patriotic feels
Ingredients:
Butter 250 gms
Grain sugar 250 gms
Whole eggs 5
All purpose flour 250 gms
Baking powder 5 gms
Mixed berries 100 gms
Vanilla essence A few drops
Sugar fondant 400 gms
Food colouring (orange and green) As required
Method:
-
Cream the butter at room temperature, add sugar and keep creaming. Add whole egg one by one and keep creaming, until the mixture becomes soft and fluffy.
-
Add all the dry ingredients and fold well. add berries and mix with a light hand.
-
line small square silicon mould with butter and flour and pour the mixture. Bake at 180 degree pre-heated oven for 15 mins. Check the baking and if needed, cook for 5 mins more. remove it and allow it to cool.
-
Divide sugar fondant into three parts, add orange colour in one, mix well, add green colour in other and mix well and keep third part as white.
-
Roll each sugar fondant with the help of a rolling pin. cover each small cake nicely with the trio of fondants and give it a resemblance of Indian flag colour.
-
Decorate it with fondant flowers and leaves.
Shared by Chef Rajiv Das, Executive Sous Chef, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai.