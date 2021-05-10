Recipe: Bid adieu to Ramzan with the flavourful Lucknowi Gosht biryani
Ramzan is on its way out after letting us indulge in sumptuous spreads prepared at home. However, the 30-day revelry needs a grand farewell before we celebrate Eid and then get into the grind. And what better way than preparing a scrumptious biryani? Here's a Lucknowi Biryani recipe from Taj, Bangalore. Enjoy.
Lucknowi Gosht Biryani
Preparation time: 60 minutes
Portion: 2
Ingredients:
- Lamb Curry Cut – Half a KG
- Onion – 4 No Sliced
- Oil – 2 Tablespoon
- Ginger Paste – 1 Teaspoon
- Garlic Paste – 1 tablespoon
- Salt – To Taste
- Red Chilli Powder – 1 Teaspoon
- Turmeric Powder – ½ Teaspoon
- Garam Masala- ½ Teaspoon
- Curd – 2 Table Spoon
- Basmati Rice – Half Kg
- Saffron- Pinch
- Kewda Water - 1 Table Spoon
- Ghee – 1 Table Spoon
- Mint – 1 Tablespoon Chopped
- Coriander Leaves _ 1 Teaspoon (Chopped)
- Cream – 1 Tablespoon
- Green Chilli- 2 Number
- Milk – ¼ Cup
- Cinnamon -1/2 Stick
- Cardamom 2 number
- Black Cardamom – ½ Number
- Clove -2 Number
- Bayleaf – 1 Number
- Mace – ½ Number
Method:
- Soak the rice in water for an hour
- Soak the Saffron in 2 Table spoon warm milk
- Heat the oil add sliced onions and sauté till golden brown
- Add in ginger garlic paste
- Add the lamb and cook the mutton on low heat.
- Add in the powdered spices
- Add curd and add in enough water to cook the mutton till 80% done
- Boil the water for boiling rice, add green chilli, whole spices, mint leaves , cream, milk and salt Once it comes to a boil add the rice
- Cook till the rice is cooked to about 80 % and drain
- Layer the rice on mutton and add ghee , saffron milk , kewda water and cover it and cook it on dum for 20 minutes
- Serve hot garnished with fried onions and chopped coriander