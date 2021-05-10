Ramzan is on its way out after letting us indulge in sumptuous spreads prepared at home. However, the 30-day revelry needs a grand farewell before we celebrate Eid and then get into the grind. And what better way than preparing a scrumptious biryani? Here's a Lucknowi Biryani recipe from Taj, Bangalore. Enjoy.

Lucknowi Gosht Biryani

Preparation time: 60 minutes

Portion: 2

Ingredients:

Lamb Curry Cut – Half a KG

Onion – 4 No Sliced

Oil – 2 Tablespoon

Ginger Paste – 1 Teaspoon

Garlic Paste – 1 tablespoon

Salt – To Taste

Red Chilli Powder – 1 Teaspoon

Turmeric Powder – ½ Teaspoon

Garam Masala- ½ Teaspoon

Curd – 2 Table Spoon

Basmati Rice – Half Kg

Saffron- Pinch

Kewda Water - 1 Table Spoon

Ghee – 1 Table Spoon

Mint – 1 Tablespoon Chopped

Coriander Leaves _ 1 Teaspoon (Chopped)

Cream – 1 Tablespoon

Green Chilli- 2 Number

Milk – ¼ Cup

Cinnamon -1/2 Stick

Cardamom 2 number

Black Cardamom – ½ Number

Clove -2 Number

Bayleaf – 1 Number

Mace – ½ Number

Method: