Are you looking for ways to stay active and fit while you are working from home? Are you bored of the same workout routine and are looking for a change of scene? Dance is a great way to stay active while also having fun. Here are six dance workouts that aim at stress relief and strength training with upbeat songs.

1) Barre with PopSugar Fitness

Barre is an exercise form that has evolved from the movements of ballet. This 30-minute workout is led by Marnie Alton, who has trained celebrities such as Jennifer Anniston and Kate Hudson. She is the founder of Barre Belle, which is a blend of dance, yoga, and cardio, designed to strengthen your body as well as calm your mind. Although the barre moves in this workout require high energy, they are also smooth and graceful moves that require concentration.

2) Dance party workout with MadFit

This workout is highly recommended for people who miss attending parties and dancing! YouTuber MadFit guides you through throwback 2000s music by Beyonce, Usher, the Pussycat Dolls, and Rihanna while combining dance and cardio. MadFit has a smile on her face throughout the video, and encourages positive vibes. This workout is 15 minutes long, and if you want to extend the routine to half an hour, you can also add her 15-minute dance workout routine to 90s music to your playlist. The perfect nostalgic, sweat-inducing throwback!

3) Zumba with STRONG Nation

Zumba is a combination of cardio and Latin dance forms. This Zumba routine by STRONG Nation also borrows moves from kickboxing. The punches and kicks in this routine work to increase core strength. The punches and kicks are choreographed to the beat of upbeat music, which makes it easier for viewers to follow along. Although challenging, this workout is therapeutic as it incorporates high-energy punches that help deal with stress.

4) Latin Dancing with PopSugar Fitness

This workout combines cardio with shimmying and moving your hips. The dance moves require the engagement of the core as well as quick movements of the feet. The workout also incorporates moves from Latin ballroom dancing. The video provides modifications for beginners that are new to dance.

5) Bollywood Dance workout with Dhruvi Shah

This workout includes several upbeat songs from famous Bollywood movies, such as Dheeme Dheeme from Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and Jai Jai Shiv Shankar from War. YouTuber Dhruvi Shah takes you through several routines that contain repetitions of jumps and kicks with Bollywood moves.

6) Aerobic Dance Workout with Shemaroo Good Health

Aerobics is an exercise that combines rhythmic aerobic breathing and dynamic stretches. This high-intensity workout is led by Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu. During the introduction, she says, “Experience what it means to break free.” The instructions are easy to follow and are displayed on the screen for reference. This is a full-body workout that aims to reduce stress.

