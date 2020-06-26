Chloe Ting

YouTuber Chloe Ting has been making waves with her workout challenges amongst her 9.7 million subscribers. Take up her Summer Shred Challenge, Hourglass Challenge or Lean Arms Challenge. You can also tune in to her channel and do quick Lower Abs Workout, Warm up Routine and 12 Minute Full Body HIIT Workout.



Massy Arias

Massy Arias boasts a following on 2.7 million on Instagram. Based in LA, this Dominican Republic-born trainer is literally fitness goals. Follow her channel where she posts home workouts such as a full body workout, core workout and speed ladder workout, along with a few healthy recipes.



Heather Robertson

Heather Robertson’s workout videos are your best buddy during the lockdown. On her YouTube channel, the fitness expert is doing a Home Workout Challenge with daily videos such as Lean Legs, Total Body HIIT and Upper Body. She also posts kettlebell and stability ball workouts.



Tara Stiles

Tara Stiles is an American model who has a successful career as a yoga instructor. Her YouTube channel has yoga videos for everyone from those looking to relax, to those who want to build core strength. Some of her must-try videos are Easy Going Yoga to Unwind, Lower Body Strength Yoga and String Yoga with Tai Chi Flow.



Tone It Up

The Youtube channel Tone It Up is run by the trainer duo Karena and Katrina. With workout videos and well as nutrition tips, their channel is a complete fitness package. For your home workouts, we recommend their videos - Total Body Chair Workout, Coffee Table Workout and The Perfect Post-Run Stretching Routine.



Follow these users on YouTube

