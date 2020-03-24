Summer is here and so is the desire to have that summer beach body. All you need is a plan and of course few tools that will keep you on the right track. We have shortlisted five essentials that will help you have that enviable summer body without much of a hassle.

Lightweight shoes:

If you are chasing a fitness goal then running is a must. Early mornings are usually the most soothing time to hit the road and a light-weight running shoes like Skechers Go run 7, is what you need to get that toned legs summer body goal.

Hydration Factor:

When it comes to fitness there is one most important rule and that is to keep yourself hydrated. What can be better than plain water? A detox water, if you look up, detox water has proven to help in weight loss much faster, a lot of nutritionist and celebrities keep mentioning detox water in their diet. Your digestive system is dependent on your water drinking habits, this summer promise yourself to stay hydrated with Quencha built in tea strainer, which will help you add detox to water whenever you feel like ditching plain water.

Swimming Costume:

Beat the heat and stay fit by swimming. Swimming helps you lose weight faster by keeping your hips, back and abdominal all engaged. A cool Speedo swimming costume will add a dash of style to your swimming sessions.

Fitbit:

Achieve your goal smartly with Fitbit. It is very important to have a workout journal as it helps you track down your physical activity, checks your body composition and helps you chase your monthly target for effective and faster weight loss.

Dumbbells:

Weight always adds extra power to weight loss journey and that is why people usually tend to join gym. Dumbbells are great when it comes to curbing extra fats from your body, but for that you don’t need to spend extra for your gym subscription, rather buy a pair of dumbbells and use it at home during summers to avoid blazing sun. Also it can be an add-on benefit for you as you can do it whenever you want, early morning or late night. These Reebok dumbbells are not only stylish but also affordable.