Has the workload increased in your Work From Home routine? Are you sitting in front of your system for hours while others are posting fitness videos and indulging in quarantine cooking? Don’t worry, you too can enjoy your new routine plus stay fit. Kimaye Health- INI Farms suggests getting over five habits that will help you stay fit in your quarantine schedule.

Make these five changes and stay fit:

Ditch the noodles – Did you skip breakfast again and spent hours on a project? Well, in that case, the onset of laziness will surely make you reach for a pack of instant noodles. But considering health as a priority, homemade oatmeal porridge seems to be a better option. Top it with a dollop of peanut butter and banana slices and voila! a great meal to start your day with.

Workout while WFH – Not making time to work-out while you WFH? This new work trend may keep you glued to your screen and your couch. Taking breaks at regular intervals will ease off some stress. Simply, walk around the house, do 50 skips or squats and you are good to go.

Plan your meals - Plan your meals throughout the day just like you plan your day at work. Set aside some time towards the end of the day to plan for the next day. This will not just boost your productivity but will keep you from being a hungry mess at 5 in the evening and draw lines of discipline.

Cut out on caffeine – Are you reaching out for a cup of tea or coffee during odd hours? Here’s a wake up call for you. Start your day with a fresh fruit juice. This will ensure a healthy sleep pattern and will keep your skin glowing.

Stop binge-watching –With screen times shooting up for as long as 10 hours, it is essential to give yourself a break from binge-watching. Begin with a minimum of 30 minutes to give you a head start. It’s time to focus on your inner-self and cut out the external noises.