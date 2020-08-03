A fresh start ensures the rest of the day is productive and full of positivity. We definitely agree with you on a cup of hot coffee, but here we are talking about three brand new body mists launched by Plum BodyLovin, that will make sure you stay fresh the entire day and never miss a chance to create an impression.

Plum, India's foremost 100% vegan personal care brand, has launched three phthalate-free body mists that will keep you smelling good. The body mists come in three delightful variants - Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Body Mist, Plum BodyLovin' Hawaiian Rumba Body Mist and Plum BodyLovin' Oopsie Daisy Body Mist.

Shankar Prasad, Founder, Pureplay Skin Sciences says, “We are simply thrilled by the love that people have shown for our maiden launch, which is the shower gels, and there have been non-stop requests for launching new products in the range. The launch of body mists is a culmination of several months of intense, but immensely fun, work on formulation, fragrance, packaging and other aspects of the concept and the product. The BodyLovin’ journey continues to yet another exciting stage!”

The body mists are priced at an affordable rate of INR 525 each for a 150 ml pack and are available on their website.