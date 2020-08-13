Now that we are slowly turning back to our normal routine and stepping out for work, keeping yourself well-groomed is a priority. And that applies not just for women but for menfolk as well. Whether it is keeping your skin hydrated and exfoliated to keeping your facial hair in good shape, there can be no compromise. Mayank Arya, co-founder and CEO of Yes Madam: Beauty and Wellness, a pan-India home beauty service provider, lists a few things that men should add to their daily routine and follow them religiously.

Exfoliating: Exfoliating isn’t a girl thing. It not only removes dead skin cells but also prevents ingrown hair. Exfoliating your face every day will not only improve the texture of your face but also add a glow to your face.

Using a face wash: Men, it's high time that you stop exposing your face with the harshness of a soap. Your face is more sensitive than your body and something that a person will see first in you and you surely do not want someone to see your face with acne or allergies caused by the harshness of a soap. A face wash will remove dirt and impurities as well as remove the dead cells from your face.

Trim your beard and moustache regularly: You need to trim your beard and moustache regularly not just to look good but also for the sake of good hygiene. Having it done, you’ll feel fresh and light.

Apply sunscreen: Another thing men tend to ignore is the sunscreen. You must apply sunscreen with a minimum SPF 30. It is not the heat that causes tanning but the sun rays that spoils the colour and texture of your skin. To minimize tanning, apply it on your face as well as hands. Make sure you apply the sunscreen 15 minutes before heading out, so it gets absorbed better.

Take Care of your Lips: You need to pay attention to your lips as well. They also tan and get chapped and can look bad. A good lip balm is a must to cure all these problems; it also makes them soft and supple. Also, did you know that lips age with time? Look closely in the mirror, and you will notice the fine lines. As the years go by, the lips start looking chapped. Men don't have the advantage of makeup to hide this effect. They should always apply a lip balm with a high SPF during the day, and a hydrating and nourishing lip balm at night.