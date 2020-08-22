We are all aware of the harmful UV rays and take necessary precautions when stepping out in the sun. But how many of us know about the harmful blue rays emanating from our digital screen at home that affect our skin? Not many. Turning to dark-mode on our devices is a wise decision but the option is not available to all. Lalita Arya, Vice President of DermaPuritys puts more light on the effects of blue rays and how to protect your skin from it.

The blue light from laptops and mobile phones can be as damaging as sunrays. The rays damage your cells’ DNA. It also affects the elasticity of the skin and may cause under-eye circles.

Effects of Blue Rays on Your Skin:

Skin damage and problems

Pigmentation/uneven skin tone

Inflammation

Fine Lines

Redness or rashes

The weakening of the skin

Skin ageing from exposure to light

How to protect it:

You may use the option of cutting off the blue rays from screens. A lot of devices have this feature also called night mode.

One can install screen protectors with the property of eliminating blue light.

Use antioxidant-infused skincare products.

Eat a healthy diet because what eat you affect your skin a lot.

Use the power of antioxidants in the form of vitamins C and E.

Following a good skin care regimen is important to give it nourishment.

Apply sunscreen (SPF30) daily to protect your skin from the UV rays from any source, even if you are not going outdoor.

Most importantly, if you come across any kind of skin issue, it is better to consult a dermatologist.

You may also use a product that might include antioxidants + SPF50 + Essential vitamins.