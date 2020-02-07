Cricketer Murali Vijay is a fitness freak, and now, his wife Nikita is carrying forward the same torch. Except for one minor difference: “I don’t like going to the gym,” the 35-year-old admits. This is why her new fitness venture merges her love for dance, incorporated into yoga workouts. Tattva — The Studio on ECR, the bharathanatyam dancer tells us is, “For like-minded people who want to stay fit, minus

the heavy-duty gym equipment.”

Nikita Vijay & Ram Krish





Sustainable decor

Given that her partner for the venture is interior designer Ram Krish of Bricks & Beams (who she met when he designed her home) — it’s no surprise that the 1,100 sq ft space is gorgeous with plenty of intricate detailing. Expect murals around the five elements (Tattva translates to elements in Sanskrit) as well as works of art based on the seven chakras. “We have also gone the sustainable route with reclaimed wood and repurposed windows,” Ram shares with us.





Earth, water, air

The design theme around the five elements of nature is a conscious thread through the types of yoga that will be part of the studio’s offerings. Think aerial yoga (air), ashtanga (water), power yoga (fire), quadrapedal (earth) and meditation sessions (ether). Nikita clarifies that while there will be dance woven into these routines for flow and movement — these aren’t restricted to specific dance styles. So if you are looking to learn contemporary jazz or hip-hop, you might want to look out for their up-and-coming workshops, with trainers flying in from different cities.



And if you’re wondering about whether members of the cricketing fraternity will be dropping by for a workout session or just to say hello — this is definitely a possibility, with plans underway for interactive sessions. We personally think that we’re more likely to hit our headstand goals with Murali Vijay on a mat nearby!

Open Monday to Saturday. 6.30 am to 8.30 pm. Open to all ages. Price: INR 3,500 to INR 5,500 per month depending on the services chosen.

