Have you switched to vegan skin care regimen? Does your skin care products have active ingredients? Check out the skin care trends 2020 by Namita Pandharipande of Herbs and More.

Organic, Vegan and Natural: This trend has and will continue being the source of urge to discover and innovate more and more pure, sustainable and natural forms of ingredients benefitting the entire skin care industry to be able to cater the increasing critical consumers who are looking for the trustworthy products in the markets to swear by. Natural and organic products will have incremental preference over the synthetic quick result-oriented products. Vegan skincare is also preferred.

Active ingredients: There is also a constant effort to improve the potency of the ingredients by using active ingredients in the products. These products have improved claims, quicker results hence preferred over the ones with average claiming ones.

Waterless Skin care products: The consumers are looking for more convenient and on-the-go products that are also gentle on skin. The products like face mist or waterless cleansers offer no spill or mess experience at the user end.

Ayurveda-inspired Skincare: The 5000-year-old Ayurveda is again catching the boom as the approach of Ayurveda is uniquely different. The super ingredients in Ayurveda like turmeric, ginger, honey, jasmine, ghee, neem, manjishtha, lodhra, kutki, etc are proven to be quite effective in eliminating the adverse effects of the harsh environment.

Gadgets: Until last few years we never saw so many skin care gadgets in the market, while the markets are flooded with variety of them in multiple sizes, utilities, price ranges. The reason for this is that consumers are more inclined towards the western trend of DIY for their skin care regime. So, if the gadgets give same results as those in salons, quickly and most importantly for FREE at home, then the consumers are more than happy to invest in quality products

Chewable nourishment: As the research discovered the concept of ‘beauty from within’ which means that a right skin care doesn’t only need external consumption of personal care products, but also some nourishment from within. So, we also have a trend of the nutraceuticals that benefit skin and hair conditions. They contain essentials for skin like collagens, vitamin E, herbs like curcumin and neem, biotin, etc.