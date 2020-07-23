The monsoon season can play havoc with your skin, so it's important to be well prepared. And with all those video calls replacing face-to-face meetings, skincare takes precedence over what you're wearing.

Dr Mikky Singh, skincare expert and dermatologist at BodyCraft Salon and Spa, gives us some tips to ensure your skin is in great condition this season:

Choose the right cleanser - Skin tends to get a little oily during the monsoon, leading to blockage of pores and acne. It's important to use the right face wash and cleanse your face regularly - may be even 2-3 times daily. For extremely oily skin, using a salicylic acid or glycolic acid-based face wash will be helpful. I recommend the Keracnyl face wash and Ethiglo face wash. If you have dry skin, it's advisable to use a foaming face wash which will be mild, such as the Aderma foaming cleanser.



Don't forget to moisturise - If you think you can skip moisturising, you're mistaken. Even if it's humid, your skin needs a moisturiser as dehydrated skin looks dull and dead. A good idea would be to use a mild/light moisturiser which is more like a lotion than a cream (make sure it is non-comedogenic -which means something that does not block your pores). I recommend the Adv- Rheacalm moist cream.





Sunscreen is very important - It is one of the biggest myths that you do not need sunscreen when you are indoors or on a cloudy day! The sun and its effects are very much inescapable. It would be best to use a sunscreen which has a matte effect, such as Adv- UV Skin Sunblock and La Shield Sunblock.



Remove your makeup - Make up tends to clog pores so avoid using of foundation during monsoons and if unavoidable, try to not leave it on for long hours. Remove makeup using micellar water or mild makeup remover, clean and nourish your face before re-applying makeup. Also use water-based foundations and not very creamy ones. The Adv-Bioderma Micellar water and H2O makeup remover are very effective.



Use Vitamin C gel - Vitamin C provides antioxidant protection for your skin. It promotes collagen production and inhibits melanin production thus improving the quality of your skin, reducing pigmentation and blemishes and giving your skin an even tone. Just be cautious to use a gel/serum preparation as opposed to a cream-based preparation during the monsoons. The Adv- Eeelight Vc 20 Serum is a great choice.