Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide has brought back focus on mental health like never before. Though the mystery behind the death of the young and promising actor refuses to die down, health experts and laymen have started taking note of the situation. “Lots of people are walking through life trying to hide their depression. Some people with hidden depression can conceal their feelings like a pro, masking their symptoms while others are unaware of what they are going through, and some are living in constant denial,” offers Dr Gowri Kulkarni, Head of Medical Operations, MediBuddy-DocsApp. Continuing further, Kulkarni lists five signs that might help you discover if a colleague, friend, or family member is fighting a battle.

Unusual sleeping, eating, or drinking pattern

Sleep is the foundation of both good health and mental health. When a person cannot sleep or sleeps a lot every day, it may be a sign of hidden depression. Some turn to food or alcohol for comfort or to try and quash their feelings. Overeating can help someone who is depressed feel full, which in turn helps them feel less emotionally empty inside and some individuals lose their appetite. People also tend to increase their caffeine intake when depressed.

More philosophically than normal

Another sign of depression is being more philosophical than normal. You may find your friend/family member turning to philosophical topics they do not normally talk about much. You may also sense the same in their daily conversations. These may include the meaning of life, or what their life has amounted to so far.

Excessive display of emotions

A person with masked depression often feels emotions more intensely than others. This might come across as someone who does not normally cry while watching a TV show or movie suddenly breaks out in tears during a poignant scene. Or someone who does not normally get angry about anything suddenly gets very mad at a driver who cut them off in traffic. Increased anger and irritability may be another symptom.

Unexplained physical problems

When an individual is not fine mentally, you may recognise that they have unexplained physical health issues such as headaches, stomach pain, back pain etc.

Loss of interest or pleasure in normal activities

Individuals suffering from depression can lose the sense of pleasure they used to get from their favourite activities or from engaging with others such as exercise, games. It is very important to respond sensitively to someone who seems troubled.