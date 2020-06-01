Today is World Milk Day and whether or not you are a fan of the diary product or are lactose intolerant, you should read further as a glass of milk can help boost your immunity. Dharini Krishnan, Consultant Dietitian offers, “Milk contains an unmatched bundle of nutrients that helps us to stay healthy. Individuals can add a sizeable helping of protein to their diet by including 400-500 ml of milk. Milk contains all nine essential amino acids necessary for principal functioning of the body. It is also rich in other nutrients like Vitamin A that enhances our skin health when consumed with other fresh foods. These nutritional values of milk make it a necessity in people’s diet.”

Role of Proteins In Immunity building

The high biological value protein is mainly acquired from dairy products like milk, curd and paneer.

Of the many nutrients in a balanced meal, protein plays a very major role along with Vitamins B, C, D and E and minerals such as Zinc, Selenium, and a lot of phytonutrients which come from the fruits and vegetables in our meals.

A protein-rich diet can not only help in generating WBC in larger quantities and thereby maintaining immunity but also provide psychological benefits by maintaining the energy levels throughout the day.

An average of around 55 to 70 grams of protein needs to be consumed daily by a person within a weight range of 55-70kg.

Probiotics for the healthy immune system

According to various research, the greater the presence of healthy bacteria, the better for a healthy body. Sour curd or buttermilk is a great source of healthy bacteria which aids in digestion and also healthy immune system.

Dairy has always been a staple in most people’s diets due to its wholesome benefits. It is even more crucial to include dairy products in our diets at present in order to give our immune systems a much-needed alimentary boost to stay safe and healthy.