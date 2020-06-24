Shower time is not going to be the same again. It is going to be more fun and will be filled with an abundance of seductive fragrances from lychees and cherries and even daisies. How? Plum, India’s foremost 100% vegan beauty brand announces the launch of its all-new line of vegan bath & body plums - Plum BodyLovin’.

The new range of shower gel, consisting of five variants, is sulphate-free and have delightful fruity, floral and beachy fragrances. Containing sustainably sourced acai extract, these shower gels get you feeling super clean and energised, minus the dryness! The range includes Plum BodyLovin’ Hawaiian Rumba, Drivin’ Me Cherry, Tropical Tango, Oopsie Daisy and Lychee Cuddle shower gels.



Shankar Prasad, Founder, Pureplay Skin Sciences who makes us note that the new range promotes body positivity, says, "We at Plum always encourage our customers to celebrate the skin they are born with and keep it healthy and beautiful in the most effective way by ensuring goodness in all that they use. Moving forward in this journey, with our family of delighted plumsters, this new range is a step towards expanding the world of products which is cruelty-free, and most importantly, judgement-free and helping the world embrace that which celebrates them as they are!”



The all-new range of bath and body products is priced at an affordable rate of INR 380 each for the 240 ml pack. The range of bath products will be available from 22nd June 2020 on https://plumgoodness.com/