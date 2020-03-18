If you are one of those who suddenly found more time on the hands because of social distancing and

Isolation, here’s how you can use this period to give some TLC to your skin. Here’s what we suggest you can do:

First up, Please find a couple of cool scrunchies to tie your hair up. Isn’t that always the first step of a skincare routine? Pick one of these lovely scrunchies from online sustainable label Ilamra. They have recently launched upcycled, pocket-friendly and naturally-dyed scrunchies to tie up your hair before you begin. So tie up your hair and get ready to stay at home and moisturise! `199 onwards.



The onset of spring and the incoming hot winds can especially be drying for a few people. So hydration could be the key and that’s where sleep masks come in handy. Innisfree Jeju Pomegranate Revitalizing Capsule Sleeping Pack could be ideal especially for those with ageing and dehydrated skin as it comprises fresh juice and pomegranate seed oil, and adds an enviable glow. Rs 1,300.







The Body Shop claims that their Drops of Light Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel will visibly lighten the dark spot. This has a gel-to-peel technology that they say traps and gently peels off impurities and dead skin thereby making your skin smoother. ` 2,195.



Always wanted to try face oils? Natural wellness label Juicy Chemistry has launched several lighter oils for the summer. These oils, they claim are much better formulated to suit your skin with the mercury rising. “Take for instance our Damask Rose & Ylang Ylang Organic Body Oil; it can benefit light acne scarring on the body and sun damage. `800



