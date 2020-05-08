The hairstyling sector is expected to hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic

Chennai-based chain, Naturals Salon, is facing its biggest crisis ever, as the coronavirus pandemic has completely gutted its business.

CEO CK Kumaravel took to Twitter to appeal for help from the Government, as he revealed that he is not able to pay salaries to his employees in a reply to a tweet by Subramanian Swamy.

The Rajya Sabha MP had tweeted saying that the relief package for micro, small and medium enterprises, which was announced by Nitin Gadkari, is yet to be cleared by the Ministry of Finance.

The coronavirus epidemic is expected to affect a lot of industries, including the hair and makeup sector, which is bracing for a change in consumer habits.

See Kumaravel's tweet below: