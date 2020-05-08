Naturals Salon on the verge of collapse, says CEO CK Kumaravel
Chennai-based chain, Naturals Salon, is facing its biggest crisis ever, as the coronavirus pandemic has completely gutted its business.
CEO CK Kumaravel took to Twitter to appeal for help from the Government, as he revealed that he is not able to pay salaries to his employees in a reply to a tweet by Subramanian Swamy.
The Rajya Sabha MP had tweeted saying that the relief package for micro, small and medium enterprises, which was announced by Nitin Gadkari, is yet to be cleared by the Ministry of Finance.
The coronavirus epidemic is expected to affect a lot of industries, including the hair and makeup sector, which is bracing for a change in consumer habits.
See Kumaravel's tweet below:
I need to pay salary to 10,000 people.— CK Kumaravel (@ckknaturals) May 5, 2020
The business we built passionately for 20 years is collapsing in front of our eyes.
We paid 50 crores GST last year, can Govt refund 50% so that we can pay salary for 6 months.
This is the time we need GOVT help @nitin_gadkari @sang1983 https://t.co/tmrTQwYVx4