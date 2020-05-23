Atmantan Wellness Centre in Pune happens to be a hot favourite with several Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora to Lisa Ray. Hence we reached out to doctor Manoj Kutteri, wellness director at Atmantan Wellness Centre, for a few skin care tips that can follow up at home and will lead to glowing skin. Since some of you are still working from home and barely venturing out, this would be the ideal time to personalise such a routine and go au naturale. Here’s what he has to say:

Back to basics

It is truly said that less is more. The first and foremost step for healthy skin is to start clean. Make sure you take bath twice a day and use a gentle foaming wash to deep cleanse your skin. Cleansing, moisturising and sunscreen only for the face (putting sunscreen on your entire skin will reduce the production of Vitamin D) are three golden rules you should practice on a daily basis. Other than that, exfoliating twice a week and peel-off masks help fight the clogged pores, blemishes and blackheads.

Hydrate, hydrate!

Proper hydration is the key

Drinking enough water is the first step to cleanse the body from within and help the body defence system work well. Hydrating the skin doesn’t just make the skin look fresh and radiant, but prevents from damage too. Using facial mists to spritz some freshness or sheet-masks.

Maintain a healthy diet

Rather than bingeing on junk, choose a nutritious and healthy diet. Eat your greens. Load up on fluids and give unhealthy food a break. Fruits and juices are rich in antioxidants to keep up the radiance. Also, focus on foods that are high on beta carotenes such as carrots and leafy vegetables.

Homemade masks can go a long way

Not just face and hand, body skincare is also must!

Skincare routines will not differ much from the regular phase to a lockdown phase. However, certain skin conditions may be more common due to the change of hygiene measures and routines that have been incorporated in our lives. DIY body scrubs once a week can give a relaxing spa experience at home. Almond powder, fine ginger peel and turmeric could be a great scrub. You can also add hot water, yoghurt or oil if you prefer a gentle scrub. Roasted moong powder, turmeric and oats powder, could work just as well.

Home remedies go a long way

For people with highly sensitive skin, home remedies are the best. Clay masks, lemon and honey face pack, chickpea and curd scrub lend a gentle glow. Turmeric is a powerful antibacterial and antibiotic agent that helps the skin heal.