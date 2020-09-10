Technology is meant to make our lives easier. But rather than use it wisely, rather than improving our life quality with it, we’ve just started being hooked in to the technology that does almost everything for us. Thanks to this dependency, our movement is nearly finished. Earlier there was craze for shopping especially during the festive season and now I see people order various products online to celebrate their Holi, Diwali, New Year, etc. With the medical field evolving our anticipation of problems has increased, but what about the standard of life? I encounter youngsters who have everything at their fingertips but their health — and that is truly saddening.

Why does one think this has happened?

The reason why I specifically mentioned shopping is that hardly anyone leaves the house to visit those shopping centers or shops and moves around. It’s mostly because many folks have chosen this sedentary lifestyle wherein we would like everything at our fingertips. This is making us weak and it is also diminishing our quality of life.

Now, what should we do to beat this crisis?

Walking is my most favorite exercise that I like to recommend to most of my patients because it’s very easy to follow and you do not require any expensive equipment. Here are 10 benefits of walking or running for half-hour daily:



• It’s simple, you can do it without spending a single penny and it can be done by people of any age.



• It helps in supplying your brain with the required amounts of oxygen as well as glucose to the entire body for correct functioning.



• It helps in decreasing the amount of LDL cholesterol and this improves heart health. So, walking can assist not only to improve your blood circulation but it also helps in improving brain, heart and cellular functions.



• Our bones tend to get weaker as we age. But we can strengthen our bones with the assistance of normal walking. This low-impact exercise helps us in preventing loss of bone density, thus reducing the danger of varied bone diseases like osteopenia, osteoporosis, arthritis, fractures and injury. Regular walks also help in strengthening and toning of muscles.



• By now you all could be aware that good food habits and ample amounts of water are basically essential for improving digestive health, but you ought to also start walking regularly to enhance digestion. Walking for 30 minutes after meals is great. It not only helps you to scale you’re your weight but also supports the gastrointestinal system.



• If you start walking regularly for a minimum of half an hour every day, it can actually help strengthen the activities of our immune cells. Walking helps to discharge of WBCs at a faster rate, thereby allowing our body to heal quickly by increasing its immunity.



• If you would like to reduce weight, then this exercise type is the best. Walking helps in fat burning and aids weight loss.



• Walking can indirectly improve your lung capacity also because once you walk you tend to require additional oxygen as compared to once you are sedentary. So surely it is also beneficial for your lungs. This also helps in reducing stress because the oxygen suppresses cortisol levels.



• Regular walking especially in the morning sun also improves your body’s ability to improve vitamin D. So in this manner, you’ll even overcome your Vitamin D deficiency by walking in the early morning sun for around 20 minutes.



• Regular walking improves metabolic disorders, reduces heartburn and digestion issues. It improves the function of the endocrine system. The waist, the thighs, and therefore the muscles of the leg also are strengthened.

The benefits are endless and that is why we should always choose a daily walk, in case you are not doing any form of activity. Enjoy your weekend but do not forget to wear your sports shoes and head out of the house for gaining all the above-mentioned health benefits.

Photo courtesy: Matt Flores on Unsplash