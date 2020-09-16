Two days in a week, every Thursday and Friday, actor and influencer Paras Tomar gets up close and personal with the audience of Tata Sky Beauty and shares age-old secrets behind healthy and glowing skin and hair. The former journalist, TV host and model’s show Paras Ke Nuskhe, centres around homemade remedies that he swears by. Paras, 35, who can play the role of a 17-year-old with ease has grown up amidst the tradition of Ayurveda in the verdant Himachal and who also has his own beauty brand, gives away a few of his secrets in this interview. Read on:

It’s so great to have a show where men’s skin and hair care is being discussed. Tell us about that.

Indeed! That makes the show more interesting. It breaks stereotypes and it’s a great idea.

What can we expect from the show?

A lot of fun, actually A large part of the show is about stuff that you can mix and blend and make a magical potion, and the other part is about skincare. It is about using everything in your refrigerator, which is not expensive and accessible. So as soon as you watch the show you would want to just get up and blend something and make something that would give you a natural glowing boost to your skin.

Were you always inclined towards homemade remedies for your skin?

I come from Himachal and Ayurveda is ingrained in my system. I also have my own brand and we supply to 18 countries. My skin used to be horrible and it is these nuskhas that has come to my rescue.

Tell us about your skincare routine.

My skincare routine is more about what I consume internally then about what I apply externally. My average intakes of vegetables and fruits are very high. When I’m out in the day there is nothing on my skin. I have a night care routine which consists of applying glycerine or coconut oil or vitamin E on my face and it works wonder on my skin. I am very fond of aloe vera and neem.

Tell us about your upcoming projects.

A new show for Netfflix is coming up and I am playing a 17-year-old! My skincare routine is keeping me younger. Also, I will be doing a travel show with my dad.